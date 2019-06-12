This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 June, 2019
A meteorological event has caused this unsettled June weather

In case it helps at all to know, there’s a reason why we’re getting bouts of rain and sun.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 3:33 PM
By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 3:33 PM
Image: Garda Traffic
Image: Garda Traffic

WE’RE IN FOR at least a week of unsettled weather, with no sign as of yet that it’s about to let up – but it’s not just Ireland falling foul to changeable weather again – it’s due to a meteorological event.

There’s a special reason for why it’s been so unsettled – with a mix of warm, sunny days and days like today, where it’s “down for the day”.

The UK’s Met Office explains it as an “omega block”, named based on the shape created by the weather pressures, where a high pressure system is “sandwiched” between two low pressure systems. It gets its name as the shape looks similar to the Greek letter omega.

These pressure systems normally move, but are “blocking high”, or pressures stuck in place for a prolonged period.

“The UK [and most of Ireland] is stuck with low pressure, which will continue to feed weather fronts in with pulses of heavy rain throughout this week.”

Met Office Source: Met Office

Met Éireann explained the meteorological effect further:

“It’s a standing blocking pattern, where a high pressure system is caught between two lows,” which means that what was swirling around Ireland and the UK at the weekend is now swirling through France, Benelux and Belgium, and will swirl back around Ireland later in the week.

This doesn’t mean that the continent is getting the same temperatures as we are – they’re experiencing higher temperatures, which means their weather is a lot less unsettled.

Because these pressure systems are stuck in place, rain can fall or the sun can shine in the same place for days, instead of areas experiences passing showers or sunny spells.

And it’s not going to go away for the foreseeable.

The low pressure system is close to Ireland’s northwest coast, and will bring heavy showers to the west and northwest this weekend. On Sunday, the low pressure system will track towards Ireland, brining scattered showers with it.

The cold pool is trapped because of that block set-up, so it doesn’t look like there there’s anything to break that up in the next 10 days.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

