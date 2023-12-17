Rain warning in place for Galway with risk of spot flooding

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for west Galway.

Met Éireann has said there will be heavy blustery rain with spot flooding in parts of the county.

There will also be high spring tides with very strong southwest winds.

The warning kicked in at 7am and will remain in place until 9pm.

This #Afternoon will be breezy with outbreaks of rain across much of Connacht, Ulster & west Munster🍃🌦️



The rain will be heavy at times in the west with the best of the dry weather this afternoon found across east Leinster🌧️🌤️



Highs of 10 to 13 C🌡️



ℹ️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/RvIJgm9cOL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 17, 2023

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain across much of Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster today, according to Met Éireann.

It will be drier elsewhere with some patchy drizzle. Overall it will be mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

It’s expected to be cloudy and very mild tonight with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.