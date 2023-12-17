Advertisement

Rain warning in place for Galway with risk of spot flooding

The warning kicked in at 7am and will remain in place until 9pm.
51 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for west Galway.

Met Éireann has said there will be heavy blustery rain with spot flooding in parts of the county.

There will also be high spring tides with very strong southwest winds.

The warning kicked in at 7am and will remain in place until 9pm.

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain across much of Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster today, according to Met Éireann.

It will be drier elsewhere with some patchy drizzle. Overall it will be mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

It’s expected to be cloudy and very mild tonight with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.

Órla Ryan
