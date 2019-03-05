Heavy rain and spot flooding likely as weather warning issued for Munster and Leinster

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster.

The warning is due to kick in at 3pm today and remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said a spell of heavy rain will move up from the south this afternoon, resulting in 25 to 35mm of rain in some areas.

The larger totals are likely to be in southern and eastern counties. Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees today.

Rain is expected to spread northwards to most areas tonight and will be heaviest in southern and eastern coastal counties, leading to spot flooding.

There will be blustery easterly winds near southern and eastern coasts, but winds will become light to moderate and northwesterly everywhere by morning. Lowest temperature will range from two to five degrees overnight.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy with some residual patches of light rain and drizzle at first. Clearer, brighter intervals with showers are expected to extend from the west through the course of the morning and afternoon.

Top temperatures will range from five to seven degrees in Ulster, but seven to 10 degrees elsewhere.