Status Yellow rain warning issued for six counties

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MET ÉIREAMM HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for six counties – Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.
The warning will be valid from 6pm today until 1am tomorrow.
There will be heavy rain in this counties this evening and early tonight with spot flooding in places.
A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will also be in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry from 8pm today until 4am tomorrow.
⚠️#StatusYellowRain warning has been issued ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 4, 2022
For Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford
Heavy rain will push northwards this evening & tonight
☔️Potential for spot flooding in places
Valid: 18:00 04/09 - 01:00 05/09
More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/L6HoBCnSnU
According to Met Éireann, it will be mainly dry this afternoon with good sunny spells and a few showers in the south.
However, early this evening rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and south Leinster by nightfall. It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible in places.
Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.
Tonight, persistent rain will continue to spread northwards. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS