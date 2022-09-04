Status Yellow rain warning issued for six counties

File photo of a person holding an umbrella in the rain

File photo of a person holding an umbrella in the rain

MET ÉIREAMM HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for six counties – Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

The warning will be valid from 6pm today until 1am tomorrow.

There will be heavy rain in this counties this evening and early tonight with spot flooding in places.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will also be in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry from 8pm today until 4am tomorrow.

According to Met Éireann, it will be mainly dry this afternoon with good sunny spells and a few showers in the south.

However, early this evening rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and south Leinster by nightfall. It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible in places.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Tonight, persistent rain will continue to spread northwards. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.