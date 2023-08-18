Rain warnings to impact every county as wind alert also issued for Leinster and Munster

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
RAIN WARNINGS WHICH will come into effect later today are set to impact every county, while Status Yellow wind warnings have also been issued for Leinster and Munster.
Three separate alerts will come into force today, the first of which is a Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, and all of Munster.
This warning is valid from 2pm today until 3am on Saturday morning, with Met Éireann forecasting heavy rain with thundery downpours today and overnight.
There is also a warning for spot flooding, as well as difficult travelling conditions.
The second Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect at 5pm for Cavan, Dublin, Donegal, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath, and Wicklow.
This warning is in place until 6am tomorrow morning and Met Éireann said alongside heavy rain with thundery downpours, there will also be strong winds at times along eastern facing coasts.
⚠️#StatusYellowRain— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023
Heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday & Friday night🌧️⛈️
Potential Impacts:
• Difficult travelling conditions.
• Wave overtopping on eastern facing coasts.
• Spot flooding https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/ktp581Ck3g
A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for all of Leinster and Munster.
It will be in place from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning and Met Éireann has advised that it will become very windy with southeast winds, gusting up to 110km/h.
Potential impacts could include damage to temporary structures, travel disruptions, power outages, and wave overtopping.
⚠️#StatusYellowWind Warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023
Affected areas: Leinster & Munster
Potential Impacts:
• Damage to temporary structures.
• Travel disruption.
• Power outages.
• Wave overtopping.
Valid: 9pm Friday 18/08 to 6am Saturday 19/08
Full details⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/pAUkswbFLr
A Status Orange marine warning has also been issued from Wicklow Head to Hook Head to Mizen Head and on the Irish Sea South of Anglesey.
This is valid from 10pm tonight until 4am tomorrow morning.
A similar Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place across most of Northern Ireland and is valid from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning.
A Status Yellow wind warning will also impact parts of counties Antrim and Down, with the wind alert in place from 6pm this evening until 12 noon tomorrow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site