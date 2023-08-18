Advertisement

Friday 18 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File image of two lone figures with umbrellas in Dublin caught in a rain storm. Dublin will be subject to a rain warning from 5pm this evening.
# Weather Warnings
Rain warnings to impact every county as wind alert also issued for Leinster and Munster
Two separate Status Yellow rain warnings impacting every county and a wind warning affecting Leinster and Munster have been issued.
5.1k
20
Updated 16 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago

RAIN WARNINGS WHICH will come into effect later today are set to impact every county, while Status Yellow wind warnings have also been issued for Leinster and Munster. 

Three separate alerts will come into force today, the first of which is a Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, and all of Munster.

This warning is valid from 2pm today until 3am on Saturday morning, with Met Éireann forecasting heavy rain with thundery downpours today and overnight.

There is also a warning for spot flooding, as well as difficult travelling conditions.

The second Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect at 5pm for Cavan, Dublin, Donegal, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

This warning is in place until 6am tomorrow morning and Met Éireann said alongside heavy rain with thundery downpours, there will also be strong winds at times along eastern facing coasts.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for all of Leinster and Munster. 

It will be in place from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning and Met Éireann has advised that it will become very windy with southeast winds, gusting up to 110km/h.

Potential impacts could include damage to temporary structures, travel disruptions, power outages, and wave overtopping.

A Status Orange marine warning has also been issued from Wicklow Head to Hook Head to Mizen Head and on the Irish Sea South of Anglesey.

This is valid from 10pm tonight until 4am tomorrow morning. 

A similar Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place across most of Northern Ireland and is valid from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning will also impact parts of counties Antrim and Down, with the wind alert in place from 6pm this evening until 12 noon tomorrow.

