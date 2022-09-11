Status Orange rain warning in place for three counties and Yellow warning for rest of country

RAIN WARNINGS ARE in place across the country today as many areas experience heavy downpours.

Met Éireann issued a number of rain warnings yesterday with a Status Orange rain warning in place for Cork and Waterford from 3am today until 3am tomorrow.

“Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding,” the forecaster warned.

A Status Orange rain warning has also be in place for Kerry since 3am, but that will end at 3pm today.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been in place for the rest of the country since 3am and will remain in place until 3am on Monday.

Persistent rain extending nationwide this morning, turning heavy in places with some thundery downpours and the potential for localised flooding.🌧️⛈️



Humid, highs of 15 to 21C



Met Éireann has said showery rain in the southwest will extend nationwide this morning, turning heavy and persistent in places. Thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding especially in the south and southwest.

Some drier intervals will develop throughout the afternoon and evening, mostly in the south and midlands. It will be humid and breezy with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected tonight – heaviest and most persistent in the southeast and northwest, with better dry intervals elsewhere.

It will be very mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

The rain will gradually die out tomorrow with good sunny spells in the afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures tomorrow will range from 18 to 21 degrees in the south and southeast, but 15 to 18 degrees elsewhere.