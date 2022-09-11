Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Advertisement

Status Orange rain warning in place for three counties and Yellow warning for rest of country

Orange warnings are in place for Cork, Waterford and Kerry.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 7:51 AM
30 minutes ago 3,006 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5863120
Image: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai
Image: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai

RAIN WARNINGS ARE in place across the country today as many areas experience heavy downpours.

Met Éireann issued a number of rain warnings yesterday with a Status Orange rain warning in place for Cork and Waterford from 3am today until 3am tomorrow.

“Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding,” the forecaster warned.

A Status Orange rain warning has also be in place for Kerry since 3am, but that will end at 3pm today.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been in place for the rest of the country since 3am and will remain in place until 3am on Monday.

Met Éireann has said showery rain in the southwest will extend nationwide this morning, turning heavy and persistent in places. Thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding especially in the south and southwest.

Some drier intervals will develop throughout the afternoon and evening, mostly in the south and midlands. It will be humid and breezy with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected tonight – heaviest and most persistent in the southeast and northwest, with better dry intervals elsewhere.

It will be very mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

The rain will gradually die out tomorrow with good sunny spells in the afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures tomorrow will range from 18 to 21 degrees in the south and southeast, but 15 to 18 degrees elsewhere.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie