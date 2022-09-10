Orange and Yellow rain warnings issued for tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued rain warnings for Ireland tomorrow.

A Status Orange rain warning will be in place for Cork and Waterford from 3am tomorrow until 3am on Monday.

⚠️Status Orange Rain Warning ⚠️



For Co. Cork & Co. Waterford



03:00 Sunday 11/09 - 03:00 Monday 12/09



Persistent heavy rain will push across the country. There is a risk of disruption due to



⛈️Isolated thunderstorms

💧 Localised flooding



More here 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/Zu9P1h5CDu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 10, 2022

“Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding,” Met Éireann has warned.

In an update this afternoon, the forecaster said a Status Orange rain warning will also be in place for Kerry from 3am until 3pm tomorrow.

Status Orange - Rain warning for Kerry

Met Éireann Weather Warning



Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding🌧️⛈️💧



Valid: 03:00 Sunday 11/09/2022 to 15:00 Sunday 11/09/2022https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/U7WKGw8DeN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 10, 2022

A Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for the rest of the country from 3am tomorrow until 3am on Monday.

Ahead of the rain warnings kicking in tomorrow morning, the forecaster says it will be “mostly dry for the rest of today”.

It will be sunny across Ulster and the north midlands with a mix of cloud and sunny spells elsewhere, and the chance of a few light showers in the southwest

Advertisement

Today will be warm with highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, dipping to 10 to 14 degrees tonight.

It will be dry early tonight with long clear spells. However, cloud will thicken from the south overnight with rain developing in Munster and south Connacht before dawn.

Rain will extend nationwide tomorrow, turning heavy and persistent in places. Isolated thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees tomorrow.

The heavy rain is expected to clear on Monday before another spell of “dry and fine weather”.

Festival cancelled

The Harvest Festival in Waterford will not continue as planned tomorrow due to the rain warning, organisers announced this afternoon.

The festival will now end at 8pm today.

Commenting on the news, festival Co-Director Shona Dubois said: “We have to admit, we are devastated to have to cancel Sunday’s events.

“We have however decided to remain open late this evening until 8pm and we would like to encourage everyone who was planning to visit the festival tomorrow to join us in Waterford this afternoon and soak up all of the festival fun and atmosphere.”