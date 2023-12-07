Rainfall warnings remain in place north and south of the border

A MET ÉIREANN Status Yellow warning for rainfall remains in place across seven southern and southeastern counties, with a similar UK Met Office alert in place in the North.

Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford have all been under a Status Yellow alert for rainfall since 10am yesterday and this warning is in place until 1pm today.

Met Éireann advises that spells of heavy rain that are spreading eastwards will be accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

There is also potential for localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and poor visibility.

In the North, counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down are also under a Status Yellow alert for rainfall, with the UK Met Office warning that heavy rain today will likely cause travel disruption in some places.

That alert is in place until 4pm today.

Meanwhile, the rainy weather will continue for most overnight, with scattered showers merging into longer spells of rain in the west.

Tomorrow will be windy with outbreaks of rain, which will linger across the northern half of the country during daylight hours.

This rain will linger in northern parts early on Friday night.

Elsewhere will start dry with clear spells early on but rain will move into the southwest and extend to all areas through Friday night.