Monday 16 November 2020
Persistent rain and unsettled conditions on the way (not the usual Leaving Cert weather, eh?)

Have your umbrella at the ready.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Nov 2020, 2:01 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THIS YEAR’S LEAVING CERTIFICATE written examinations kick off today but it’s far from sunny exam weather outside, with Met Éireann warning of “unsettled” conditions ahead. 

Today will continue to be cloudy with widespread rain and drizzle, with more persistent rain at times on the northwest coast tonight. 

Conditions are set to be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle again tomorrow, especially along the west coast. 

Met Éireann has said it will remain unsettled over the coming days, with cooler conditions developing from midweek. 

Tomorrow night will see rain in the west spread eastwards across the country. It will be heaviest and most persistent over the western half of the country, bringing a risk of localised flooding. 

On Wednesday, the rain is forecast clear eastwards through the morning and afternoon, with sunny spells developing. 

However, showers will follow from the west with the potential for some heavy falls.

Scattered showers are to persist throughout Wednesday night, but will become more confined to the north and west as the night progresses. 

Looking ahead to Thursday, Met Éireann says it will be a cool but largely dry and bright day for most of the country, as lingering showers ease through the morning. 

Cloud is expected to thicken from the west through the afternoon and evening, however, with rain and drizzle pushing into western areas from the Atlantic during the evening.

