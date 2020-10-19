Rainfall warning for several counties in place today and tomorrow

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for several counties.

The warning impacts Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. It came into effect at 8am today and will remain in place until 3pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a rainfall warning for the entire country, but this morning reduced the number of counties affected.

Persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain started to cross the country last night and are expected to continue until tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann said that while some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions.

It added that the warning will be reviewed and “may be elevated in further updates to reflect the evolving situation”.