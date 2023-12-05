Advertisement

Tuesday 5 December 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo The alert is in place from 10am tomorrow until 1pm Thursday.
Status Yellow

Rainfall warning issued for seven southern and south-eastern counties

The alert comes into place tomorrow morning and will remain in place until Thursday afternoon.
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning across the south and south-east of the country.

The alert kicks in tomorrow morning at 10am for counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wicklow, and Wexford.

The warning remains in place until 1pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann is warning of spells of heavy rain, which will spread eastwards and be accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

There is potential for localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

A similar warning will also kick in tomorrow across the north.

From 7pm on Wednesday, counties Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, and Tyrone.

The alert remains in place until 4am on Thursday morning.

The UK Met Office advises that heavy rain tomorrow evening into the start of Thursday will likely cause travel disruption in a few places.

