# Iarnród Éireann
Intercity trains to and from Heuston face 'serious disruption' after 'tragic incident'
ALL TRAIN SERVICES to and from Heuston station in Dublin face “serious disruption” and all trains through Sallins are suspended due to a “tragic incident”, Iarnród Éireann has said. 

On Twitter, Iarnród Éireann confirmed the suspension of all travel through Sallins and said that emergency services were attending the scene.

Iarnród Éireann has advised passengers to make alternative arrangements. 

“All services have been suspended through Sallins due to a tragic incident. 15.05 Galway/Heuston is stopped at Sallins. The line will remain closed until further notice,” the rail service said in a tweet. 

David MacRedmond
