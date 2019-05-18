Thousands gather for 'Raise the Roof' protest against housing crisis in Dublin

THOUSANDS OF DEMONSTRATORS have gathered in Dublin city centre for a protest this afternoon.

The Raise the Roof rally assembled at Parnell Square at 1pm, and is continuing along the south and north quays before it ends at O’Connell Street.

The demonstration has been organised as a protest against the housing crisis and homelessness.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show there were 10,305 people registered as homeless in Ireland in March, including 3,821 children.

A number of speakers from unions and political parties will address crowds at the GPO, including homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry.

There will also be performances from Damien Dempsey and Senator Frances Black.

Speaking from the march, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government was “out of touch” and incapable of dealing with the crisis.

“Behind every outworking of this crisis, there are real lives and real people, parents, families, homeowners, tenants, homeless, and those who aspire to own a home,” she said.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists that road closures will be in place in the city centre this afternoon.