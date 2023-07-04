Three store on Dublin's Henry Street ramraided in early morning burglary

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after a Three store on Dublin’s Henry Street was ramraided by a Mercedes overnight.
A Garda spokesperson stated:
“Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday 4th July 2023.”
“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.”
A similar incident took place at a Hugo Boss shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street in January, when a man was accused of causing €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer’s door and windows and the theft of property valued at €31,204.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site