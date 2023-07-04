Three store on Dublin's Henry Street ramraided in early morning burglary

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after a Three store on Dublin’s Henry Street was ramraided by a Mercedes overnight.

A Garda spokesperson stated:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday 4th July 2023.”

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.”

A similar incident took place at a Hugo Boss shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street in January, when a man was accused of causing €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer’s door and windows and the theft of property valued at €31,204.