Man arrested and charged over alleged theft from Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged theft from a Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street in the capital.
Gardaí based in Pearse Street arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the incident.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.
Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property during the course of the incident.
The doors and front windows were extensively damaged in the incident, which Gardaí said occurred at around 4:30am on 18 January. Several window panels were dislodged and mannequin displays were knocked over.
A number of items were also from the premises, gardaí said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site