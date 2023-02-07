Man arrested and charged over alleged theft from Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged theft from a Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street in the capital.

Gardaí based in Pearse Street arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the incident.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property during the course of the incident.

The doors and front windows were extensively damaged in the incident, which Gardaí said occurred at around 4:30am on 18 January. Several window panels were dislodged and mannequin displays were knocked over.

A number of items were also from the premises, gardaí said.