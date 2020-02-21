This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Woman released after arrest over 'threats to kill' made at conclusion of rape trial

The woman was arrested yesterday and questioned at a garda station in Leitrim.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 21 Feb 2020, 10:03 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED a woman who was arrested after she allegedly made threats to kill or cause harm to a rape victim at the conclusion of a trial.

Yesterday officers said they were probing the “allegation of making threats to kill or cause harm to the injured party in a trial which concluded at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday February 17 last”.

On Monday, some supporters of two men, who had just been jailed for rape, shouted at the victim. One person allegedly shouted “you’re a liar” and “you’re going to pay for this”.

The men were jailed for seven years. Last November, a jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted the two men of rape and oral rape respectively of the woman in a flat in town in Leitrim on a date in 2017.

Justice Eileen Creedon said that the evidence in the trial was that the victim was vulnerable on the night as a result of being drunk and the men had taken advantage of this.

The woman who was arrested in connection with allegations of threats to kill or cause harm was released in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are off for legal reasons.

Michelle Hennessy
