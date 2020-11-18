Calls for government to roll out rapid antigen testing in certain settings following EU advice

The antigen tests should be considered for settings such as nursing homes, healthcare settings, direct provision setting and prisons. They could also be used for travel purposes.

The antigen tests should be considered for settings such as nursing homes, healthcare settings, direct provision setting and prisons. They could also be used for travel purposes.

THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD align its testing regime with today’s European Commission recommendation on the use of rapid antigen testing in certain settings, according to Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher.

The recommendation provides guidance on how to select rapid antigen testing systems, when they are appropriate and who should perform them, said the Fianna Fail MEP.

The Commission has recommended that in order to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 in healthcare and social-care settings, rapid antigen tests – which can deliver results in about an hour – should be considered at admission to healthcare facilities, as well as for triage of symptomatic patients or residents.

In high prevalence situations or where PCR testing capacity is limited, rapid antigen tests use should be considered for recurring testing (every 2-3 days) of staff of health-care, home and social care, other long-term care facilities, closed settings, such as prisons, detention centres, and other reception infrastructures for asylum seekers

and migrants, it states.

Rapid anitgen testing should also be used on relevant frontline workers in sectors such a meat processing, plants, slaughterhouses, and other similar settings.

Travel

Today’s recommendation also states the possibility to use rapid antigen tests for passengers travelling abroad might be further considered.

Taking into account the latest scientific and technological developments in light of the

epidemiological situation, the Commission states that the ECDC and the

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are jointly developing a protocol for

safer air travel, including the establishment of a common testing approach at airports.

Kelleher said scientific advances in the area of testing have changed our understanding of the virus, and these advances should therefore inform how we view different testing and diagnostic procedures.

While he said the PCR test should be used where possible, due to the time taken to get a result using PCR testing, there may be benefit in looking for a testing system that delivers quicker results especially in emergency or in point-of-care scenarios such as the health sector or in nursing homes.

“A critical aspect of dealing with testing, and the wider Covid 19 response, is coordination at European Union level. Cross-border movement will eventually start to return to normal. We should agree to mutually recognise test results where certain scientific and diagnostic standards are met,” said Kelleher.

The issue of rapid testing, and its use in terms of travel, was also raised in the Dail today with the Taoiseach.

Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald highlighted how the the Irish Airlines Pilots Association has called for rapid testing to be used for those arriving and departing at Irish airports, stating that it seems to be a “matter of common sense”.

She asked why there hasn’t been a comprehensive comparison of the different tests and how they can be used in each setting.

McDonald accused the Taoiseach of having a “hands off” approach when it comes to the issue of Christmas travel, stating that testing at airports and ports is “obviously necessary and a priority matter”.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that the public health authorities “are not are not convinced about the efficacy of rapid testing, or antigen testing”.

He said it was “no mystery” as that has been the position of Irish public health experts ”since the get go” of the pandemic.

Co-ordinated approach across Europe

He said the issue of a co-ordinated approach to testing will be discussed at a European leader Council meeting tomorrow, but said there was “no definitive European wide approach to antigen testing or rapid testing”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He confirmed that the The National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) is currently carrying out a validation process on LAMP testing, while the National Public Health Emergency Tea, (NPHET) is validating community antigen testing.

The LAMP test uses a throat and nose swab and differs from a PCR test, which is used by the HSE to detect the presence of Covid-19 at its test centres around the country. The LAMP test can be processed quickly without being sent to a laboratory.

Currently, the only validated test recognised in Ireland is the PCR test. After someone is swabbed, the PCR test has to be sent to a lab for analysis.

“But the feedback or sense I’m getting from public health advice is they are not converts to antigen testing,” he said.

The Taoiseach said the government is currently preparing the plan to exit Level 5 restrictions, and that will include travel He said travel does pose risks, but is about “how we manage risks and peoples’ behaviours”.