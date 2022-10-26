Government plans to roll out rapid-build houses to deal with 'enormous' housing crisis

PLANS ARE BEING developed by Government to increase the roll out of rapid-build houses, over and above the 700 modular homes that will be used to house Ukrainian refugees, so they can be used more broadly to deal with the housing crisis, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

A number of sites have been identified around the country where modular homes will be built to accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine, with land on army barrack sites also set to be used.

While there had been plans to have these houses built by November, it is understood it is more likely that they will be ready for refugees in the new year.

However, speaking in the Dáil today, the Taoiseach said rapid-build homes have to form part of the solution when it comes to tackling the country’s “enormous” housing crisis.

“Housing is the biggest issue facing us as a society. And we’ve got to facilitate all construction types,” he said.

The Taoiseach said today he prefers the term ‘rapid-build’ rather than ‘modular’ “because these are good quality, high quality houses, that come at a significant cost per unit”.

In his view, rapid-build houses will “have to form part of the wider housing and building program that we have into the future”.

The companies that build these rapid-build homes require certainty in terms of the volumes that need to be constructed, said Micheál Martin.

“In addition to more conventional type build houses, we need more rapid-build, we need more timber frame homes as well. We’re unusually low percentage wise on timber frame houses compared to other countries like Scotland,” he added.

“Therefore, we are developing plans now to get additional rapid-builds over and above the 700 that we’ve already identified in respect of the Ukrainian situation, and that they would be used more broadly,” said Martin.

He said the capacity exists in the country to roll out more rapid-builds quickly.

“Other countries are doing that as well… if we get the first projects off the ground, people will develop more confidence in this form of housing,” he said.

The debate around rapid-builds and modular homes has been discussed since 2015, with concerns raised regarding their quality, cost and completion delays.

A report in 2018, report, Home at Last, published by Dublin City Council detailed the experiences of residents of the first two rapid-build developments in the north of the city – in Ballymun and Finglas – with the majority of residents reporting to be happy with the houses.

The Taoiseach was responding to Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick, who said he knew of a site in his constituency being ready to accommodate over 152 modular homes, but it has yet to be commenced.

The Taoiseach asked him to supply the details to the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, stating that if there is a person that can provide hundreds of rapid-build houses on a particular site “we should we should facilitate that and enable that to be accelerated as quickly as we can because there’s enormous need out there”.

The Taoiseach said there has to be a “mindset change” when it comes to the enormity of the housing challenge, adding that people have to stop objecting to developments “left, right and centre to various projects that are coming forward because the scale of the housing need is such that we just have to get progress on planning permissions”.

“There have been too many objections over the last number years, there’s no point in saying otherwise – objections which do not match the crisis,” he said.

“The scale of this is quite enormous,” said the Taoiseach.

Martin also said local authorities must move quickly to get voids back into use.

Over, 7,000 voids have been brought back into use in the two years the Government came into office, he said.

“The minister has put particular attention on making sure that houses are not left idle for any unreasonable length of time, that local authorities get in there, we provided the funding to get those houses back into use. Because given the current crisis, it’s not good enough that any house will be left void for any period of time,” he added.