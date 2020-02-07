This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Planning permission granted for 97-unit shared co-living accommodation in Rathmines

The council has given the project the green light in spite of concerns expressed by a small number of locals.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 7 Feb 2020, 7:35 PM
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL (DCC) has granted planning permission for a 97 bedroom unit shared co-living apartment block at Rathmines.

However, the council has ordered the omission of one floor that includes 13 bedroom units from the development on 143-149 Rathmines Road Lower.

Applicants, Blondie Issuer DAC, applied for planning permission for 110 units by the change of use of Rathmines House from office use to accommodation and adding three floors that they hoped would create a seven storey building.

However, the council has ordered the omission of one floor that includes 13 bedroom units from the development on 143-149 Rathmines Road Lower.

The council ordered the removal of the floor in the interests of proper planning and to safeguard the visual and residential amenities of the area and of future occupants.

The individual bedroom units vary in size with shared kitchen, dining and living communal facilities on each floor level. 

In addition, on the ground floor there will be a reception, gym, residents’ lounge and laundrette.

The council’s planning report stated that the development is considered to be acceptable and to comply with the Sustainable Urban Housing: Design Standards for New Apartments-Guidelines.

Planning consultants for the applicants, Manahan Planners told the council that the conversion and expansion of this disused office building for a shared accommodation development will create a high quality residential development and contribute positively to the development of the Rathmines area.

Objections to the plan focused on the shared living accommodation concept; that the plan will not create a sustainable community and that the height of the proposal was out of character.

Philip O’Reilly from Grosvenor Place, Rathmines, told the council that “this proposal for this prominent corner site is too high, too large, too dense and far too bulky a development for this location and would seriously detract from the character of the area”.

He argued that the plan would constitute significant overdevelopment of the site and would significantly detract from the setting of the area

O’Reilly stated that this scheme be refused “as it is wholly unsatisfactory and incompatible with the character and setting of the area”.

Gordon Deegan

