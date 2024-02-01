A deposit return scheme for cans and plastic bottles begins today; here's all you need to know

A NEW RECYCLING scheme for plastic bottles and cans begins today that will see customers who buy products that use them pay an extra deposit for the container.

From today, cans and plastic bottles with the “Re-turn” logo can be taken back to a participating retailer, where a deposit can be collected as long as they are empty, undamaged and in their original shape. They can be returned with or without the lid.

Containers of 150mls to 500mls will come with a 15 cent deposit, while containers between 500mls and 3 litres will cost an extra 25 cents at the till.

Glass containers and anything containing dairy products are not included in the scheme.

In many cases, at least in the early stages, returning a can or bottle to a shop will simply involve handing it over the counter and getting your money back, while in some retailers will have Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), which will take the container and dispense a voucher that can be exchanged for cash at the till.

When returning a container, people will have the option to receive their refund as a discount on a purchase in the shop, or in cash.

The scheme will be operated by Deposit Return Scheme Ireland CLG, trading as Re-turn, which was appointed back in the summer of 2022.

Re-turn expects to have about 2,000 return centres up and running as of today.

The re-turn logo to look out for. Re-turn Re-turn

Minister for State Ossian Smyth said the scheme would “boost recycling rates, greatly reduce litter, and improve the environment”.

Smyth pointed to successful examples of similar deposit return schemes in 40 other countries, including 15 in the EU.

“By giving these containers a financial value, it incentivises consumers to return them,” he said, adding that the new scheme represented “a once-in-a-generation development for the Irish beverage industry”.

From 1 June, all stock not branded with the Re-turn logo will be phased out of shops and consumers will only be able to buy drinks with a deposit attached.

To find your nearest return centre, you can visit the Re-turn website here.