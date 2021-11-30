Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the Covid vaccine booster rollout?

THE HSE’S COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout has been ongoing for several weeks – with boosters approved for all adults last week.

However, mRNA vaccine boosters are currently being prioritised for certain groups including pregnant women and people aged in their 60s.

People who received a Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca Covid vaccine need to wait at least five months from their second dose before they can receive a booster jab.

People who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have to wait an interval of at least three months.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest vaccine developments and the rollout in Ireland.

We want to hear your questions about Covid-19 vaccine boosters, the HSE rollout and what it all means for you.

Are you unsure when you will be eligible for a booster dose? Do you want to know more about why booster jabs are needed in the first place?

Send your questions to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days.