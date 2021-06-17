Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the vaccine roll-out to the 35-39 age cohort?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED today that from this Sunday people aged 35-39 will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine.
The HSE is asking people aged 39 to register on the first day, followed by 38-year-olds on Monday and so on.
Throughout the roll-out there has been a significant number of changes to vaccination programme, both in terms of cohort sequencing and the advice around the various Covid jabs.
As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the roll-out in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.
We’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about this next phase of the roll-out.
Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS