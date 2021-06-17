Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the vaccine roll-out to the 35-39 age cohort?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED today that from this Sunday people aged 35-39 will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE is asking people aged 39 to register on the first day, followed by 38-year-olds on Monday and so on.

Throughout the roll-out there has been a significant number of changes to vaccination programme, both in terms of cohort sequencing and the advice around the various Covid jabs.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the roll-out in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

We’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about this next phase of the roll-out.

