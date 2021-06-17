#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the vaccine roll-out to the 35-39 age cohort?

Registration for this group will be open from Sunday.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 5:11 PM
9 minutes ago 515 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5469937
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT WAS ANNOUNCED today that from this Sunday people aged 35-39 will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE is asking people aged 39 to register on the first day, followed by 38-year-olds on Monday and so on.

Throughout the roll-out there has been a significant number of changes to vaccination programme, both in terms of cohort sequencing and the advice around the various Covid jabs.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the roll-out in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

We’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about this next phase of the roll-out. 

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie