Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about Covid-19 vaccines and the rollout in Ireland?

By the end of this week it is expected 35,000 people will have received their first dose.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 12:14 PM
Image: Marc O'Sullivan
A COVID-19 VACCINE is now in Ireland and the vaccination programme began in the final days of 2020.

Around 4,000 people received their first dose of the vaccine in the first few days of the rollout and the Health Minister has said the aim is to bring this number to 35,000 by the end of this week.

News is also expected from the European regulator in the coming days about authorisation of a second vaccine – the Moderna one – for use in EU member states. 

Before Christmas, TheJournal.ie answered a number of reader questions, including those about advice for pregnant women, indemnity, the country’s cold chain capacity and how the regulatory system for Covid-19 vaccines differs from the process used for the Swine Flu vaccination.

Now that the rollout has started, and with a second vaccine potentially on the way, we’re keen to answer more of your questions.

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days and weeks.

