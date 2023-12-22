Christmas Fare Head Chef Alen Pavlic from O'Neills on Pearse St shares some winter recipes

THE WEEKEND LEADING up to the big Christmas break is here, and you’re probably scratching your head wondering where the time went and why you’re not as organised as you wanted to be. That’s before you’ve even wrapped a present.

As well, you have probably ordered your turkey, duck, or veggie specials for the big day and are just looking to get through the next few days with a little sustenance.

During this weekend, all our energy tends to be concentrated on the main event, Christmas Day, but it’s important to take a moment and enjoy some nice hearty food. After a couple of days of turkey you’ll be tired of white meat and heavy winter vegetables.

Here’s where we come in. Here’s a recipe for hearty Shepherd’s Pie to keep you going. We follow it up with a quick and easy favourite of ours, a Seasonal Sunday – sure to impress all your guests.

Wishing you a happy, peaceful, and safe Christmas.

Shepherd’s Pie

● 10 grams of chopped thyme and rosemary

● 100 ml chicken or beef stock

● 20 ml of Worcestershire sc

● 1 glass of red wine

● 100g frozen peas

For the mash

● 6 large potatoes, cut evenly

● 50g diced butter

● 100 ml cream

● 2 eggs yolks

● 30g of grated Parmesan

Method

Sauté seasoned diced vegetables in a little olive oil until soft ( 15 – 20 mins, depending on pot)

Add minced lamb and sweat for a further 20 minutes, stirring well.

Add chopped herbs, tomato purée and flour. Cook for five minutes.

Add Worcestershire and stock, and simmer for ten minutes. Season and add peas. Place in a casserole tray and allow to cool.

For the mash

Gently cook potatoes starting with water seasoned with salt.

When cooked, add warmed cream and butter, check seasoning, and add egg yolks and Parmesan.

To Finish

Spread or pipe mash on top of the lamb and cook for 12 minutes at 180 degrees.

Garnish with roasted root vegetables and serve with a crisp green salad.

Ice cream sundae

● 1⁄4 cup whipped cream

● 1 scoop vanilla ice cream

● 1 scoop chocolate ice cream

● 1 scoop of strawberry ice cream

● 2 tablespoons chocolate sauce

● 2 tablespoons praline

● 2 tablespoons strawberry purée

● 30g fresh strawberries

● 1 tablespoon icing sugar

● 30g fresh blueberries

● 30g fresh raspberries

Cady Cane stick

Method

Layer the ingredients and serve in a tall glass.

Firstly, put a layer of whipped cream, then add one scoop of chocolate ice cream. Then, add 15 grams of fresh fruit.

Next, add the strawberry sauce followed by one scoop of strawberry ice cream.

Then a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the rest of the whipped cream, and chocolate sauce, and finish with praline icing sugar, fresh fruit, wafer curls and candy cane stick for that Christmas cheer.

Alen Pavlic is Head Chef at O’Neills Victorian Pub & Townhouse, 36 -37 Pearse St, Dublin 2, D02 VX62. For more, see www.oneillsdublin.com, Instagram @oneillsvictorianpub and facebook.com/ONeillsofPearseSt.