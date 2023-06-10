Dog behaviourist Keep your dog cool in the hot weather with these helpful tips

WITH RECORD TEMPERATURES continuing, summer in Ireland is looking like it’s going to be a hot one. We’re not necessarily used to this heat, so we need to ensure that if we have dogs, they are kept safe and well during these long, hot days.

Here is some important information you might need to know about your favourite four-legged friend so that you help them to stay cool this summer.

Do dogs have the ability to sweat?

Dogs have a small number of Merocrine Sweat glands located in the pads of their paws and on their noses which function similarly to human sweat glands. The sweat from these glands does not have the odour associated with human sweat. In fact, human body odour is the result of skin bacteria mixing with sweat and not the smell of the sweat itself.

Shutterstock / alexei_tm Shutterstock / alexei_tm / alexei_tm

However, even though the Merocrine glands produce sweat they do not contribute significantly to heat loss. Dogs predominantly lose heat by being in contact with a cold surface through their skin. As a dog’s body temperature increases blood vessels in their skin expand to increase blood which enables heat to be lost from the blood around the body.

Does panting help a dog to cool down?

When the temperature in the environment is the same as a dog’s body temperature your dog will rely on panting to cool themselves.

Panting helps your dog to regulate body temperature because it causes air to flow over the dog’s wet mucous membranes in its mouth and nose. The evaporation of water from these areas will lower a dog’s core body temperature.

Does a dog’s coat help keep heat out as well as keep heat in?

A dog’s coat is designed to capture air and use it as an insulator. In the winter this helps to keep the cold out and to retain heat.

In the summer however, a thick coat will reduce a dog’s ability to lose heat once it has become hot and so the only way for a dog to lose heat is by panting or lying on a cool surface.

If your dog has a double coat, do not shave them in an effort to keep them cool during hot weather. This can have the opposite effect! Double-coated breeds, such as Labradors or Bernese Mountain dogs, should never be shaved unless directed to do so by a veterinarian.

Advertisement

If your dog has a single-layer coat such as a Poodle or Yorkshire terrier, shaving their fur will not cause damage to their coat like it would a double-coated breed. However, they are at a higher risk of sunburn with shorter coats.

Do some breeds of dogs struggle with the heat more than others?

There are a number of factors that can make it harder for some dogs to lose heat than others such as a thick coat versus a thin coat and long coats versus short coats.

Brachycephalic breeds such as French bulldogs and pugs have relatively small airways and a larger amount of tissue at the back of the throat. In hot weather when dogs are panting the tissue at the back of the throat can become swollen, making heat loss and breathing difficult. Overweight dogs also have a harder time keeping cool in warm weather and are at greater risk of overheating.

So how do dogs survive in hot countries?

Stray dogs in hot countries modify their activity to match the environmental temperature, tending to be most active at dawn, dusk and night similar to many wild animals. Pet dog owners in hot countries take similar precautions with their timings of walks and provision of shade.

Does your dog need to wear sun cream?

Dogs can get sunburnt and skin cancer just like us, especially if they have exposed skin, you may want to use UV-blocking clothes and/or a dog-safe sun cream on your pup when they’re outside on sunny days.

Heatstroke in dogs

Dogs can quickly become overheated, putting them at risk of heatstroke which can be fatal if not properly managed. While dilation of the blood vessels, panting and an appropriate fur coat are all part of a dog’s natural cooling system, they are not always enough to keep them safe in hotter temperatures.

Heatstroke can be a result of a dog being exposed to warm temperatures, which causes their body temperature to increase. This is particularly common if they are left outside, exercising or in a car that does not have air conditioning.

Normally, canine body temperatures range between 38.3 and 39.2°C, but going above 40.0°C can lead to multiple organ failure and even death.

Heatstroke should be identified quickly, and the dog should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.

Signs of heatstroke include:

Excessive panting

Red or bluish gums

Disorientation

Rapid heart rate

Excessive salivation

Vomiting

Seizures

Unconsciousness

Tips to help keep your dog cool

Your dog should always have access to a cool freshwater source. Cold water has the immediate effect of cooling your dog down from the inside.

Dogs are more likely to drink water that is at a cold temperature but often in summer the water in your dog’s bowl can quickly heat up so change it regularly or even add some ice to the water to cool it down.

Don’t worry about giving your dog ice water — it doesn’t cause bloat. Set up a pool for your dog in the garden and hide toys and treats in the water to encourage your dog to step in and cool down. Water is a great resource to allow your dog to quickly cool down, especially wetting their tummies, ears and paws.

Read Next Related Reads Dog behaviourist: Dogs are complex - here are some tips on communicating with them Dog behaviourist: We love our dogs, but do we understand how they see the world? Dog behaviourist: Tips for keeping your pooch safe and well this Christmas

A fun summer activity for your dog is to make them an ice treat, simply fill a container with water and some peanut butter or your dog’s favourite treats pop it in the freezer overnight and the next day you can turn it out and give them their very own ‘pupsicle’ that will help to keep them cool, calm and entertained.

Shutterstock / Dorofeevskaya Ekaterina Freezing peanut butter or your dog's favourite snack can cool them down. Shutterstock / Dorofeevskaya Ekaterina / Dorofeevskaya Ekaterina

Dogs should always have access to shade from the sun. If there is no suitable shade in your garden encourage your dog to settle in cooler parts of your home away from the sun. A cooling mat or a raised bed can come in handy if you don’t have any tiles or wooden floors or if your dog sleeps in a crate overnight during the summer months.

Staying active in hot weather

Even on hot days, your pup still needs some activity. Preferably when temperatures are cooler, take a stroll in the early morning or late evening.

Prior to going out, make sure to check the ground temperature. Asphalt, dirt and sand can become uncomfortably warm after being exposed to the sun throughout the day and may result in painful burns on your pup’s feet.

To determine if it’s safe for them to walk outside, place your hand against the surface for five to seven seconds – if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

Dogs should never be left in a car, even in the shade with the windows open, cars heat up too fast and dogs are not able to cool themselves down effectively. Hundreds of pets die each year from being left in hot cars. Dogs can sustain brain damage or even die from heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities with your furry companion. Whether you take them for a swim in the sea, go on long walks through the park, or simply relax together in your garden – there’s no better way to bond with your dog! Just remember to keep your dog hydrated and protected.

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV and radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.