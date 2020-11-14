#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Master baker Shane Smith shares three recipes for cosy evenings in cold weather

As the nights draw in and the temperatures drop, try these recipes from Shane Smith to warm your winter.

By Shane Smith Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 7:30 AM
47 minutes ago 5,233 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5265236
Shane Smith

AS TIME FLIES by, remembering the correct month can be seen as a victory for some. It only seems like yesterday we were enjoying Summer strawberries and cream and popping an obligatory raspberry into the glass of bubbles. As the seasons change, so does its beautiful bounty.

This time of year really is a favourite of mine when it comes to baking. With the nights drawing in, a chill in the air, there is a natural calling to the kitchen to whip up some seasonal bakes.

For me, this time of year is all about comfort and comfort food. Nothing quite ticks that box like a cinnamon-spiced apple crumble with custard or baked creamed rice pudding with a dollop of blackberry jam.

The season is jam-packed with some of the most delicious sweet treat flavours, including cinnamon, apples, blackberries, figs, clementines and pears and here are three of my favourites bakes.

These are guaranteed to fill your home with the aroma of delicious spices and warm you up on those cold nights.

Happy baking!

Spiced blueberry crumble

Spiced blueberry crumble

Serves 8

Crumble

250g self-raising flour

175g butter

175g brown sugar

1 egg

Filling

600g fresh blueberries

50g brown sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp mixed spice

Method

Mix flour, butter and brown sugar with your fingertips until a sandy texture is reached.

Remove 250g of this mix and set aside for the topping.

To the remaining mixture add the egg and mix until a smooth dough is formed.

Line the base and sides of your 8” square baking dish with this dough and chill.

Once this is resting, in a pot combine the spices with 200g of the fresh blueberries, brown sugar and 150ml of water and cook until the blueberries break down.

Mix this compote with the remaining blueberries and chill.

Once everything is cold, spoon the blueberry compote into the lined dish and top with the remaining crumble and bake in the centre of a preheated oven at (180C / Fan 160C/ 350F/ Fan 4) for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Best served with a spoon of semi whipped cream.

Fig bran loaf(1)

Fig bran loaf

Makes 1 x 2 lb loaf

Ingredients

100g self-raising flour

300ml milk

Related Reads

07.11.20 Shane Rigney shares a recipe and asks: 'To veg, or not to veg?'
24.10.20 Time for baking bread: Try seeded loaf and Guinness and treacle bread from The Cake Cafe
17.10.20 Home cooking for the family? Donal Skehan's got you covered

275g chopped dried figs

150g caster sugar

100g bran flakes

Method

Soak the wheat bran, caster sugar, milk and chopped figs for 30 minutes until a soft paste is reached.

Fold in the sieved flour and spoon the mix into a greased 2 lb bread tin and place in the centre of a preheated oven at (180C/ Fan 160C/ 350F/ Gas 4) and bake for 1 hour.

Allow it to cool before serving.

This is a heavy dense loaf so it keeps well wrapped in clingfilm or you can even freeze it!

Top Tip: Chop the dried figs as small as you can and this will ensure even distribution during baking.

Autumnal fruit pavlova

Winter fruit Pavlova

Serves 6

Ingredients

4 medium egg whites

240g caster sugar

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla extract

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Filling

300ml whipped cream

500g seasonal mixed fruit (figs, blackberries, clementines)

Method

Preheat your oven to 100C fan (120C / 250F / Gas 2)

Using room temperature egg whites in a clean dry bowl, whisk until they form stiff peaks, gradually add the sugar and whisk until thick and glossy.

Blend the white wine vinegar, vanilla and cornflour and add to the above meringue and mix again.

Spoon the meringue onto a lined baking tray and create a circle with a crater in the centre leaving the sides a little higher.

Place in the preheated oven and bake for one hour.

Turn the oven off and allow to cool completely inside.

Once cold, remove and place onto your serving dish.

Whip the cream and place this in the centre and top with chosen seasonal fruit.

Tip: If you would prefer a dryer meringue bake for a further 25 minutes before turning the oven off.

Shane Smith has nearly 22 years’ experience working in some of the world’s most celebrated pastry kitchens across the globe. Over these years he has received numerous awards from “Best Bakery Manager in Ireland” by Shelf life magazine to “The top 10 best pastry chefs in Ireland” by Food & Wine Magazine. Shane also has a regular cookery slot on RTÉ’s The Today Show. Check out more recipes on his Instagram or at www.chefshanesmith.ie.

voices logo

About the author:

About the author
Shane Smith

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie