Jamie Oliver: Three delicious new recipes for sharing with loved ones

Children have returned to school and with that, we welcome the autumn and a change in what we serve up at our tables. Salads may no longer satisfy as the evenings shorten and temperatures drop over time.

Here, at Saturday Serving, top chef Jamie Oliver is sharing some recipes from his new book, Together, out now.

After a long phase of distancing from loved ones, these tasty recipes are designed to make enjoying meals with friends and family just a little bit tastier and easier. Enjoy!

Jamie’s Recipes

Dukkah roast chicken – warm pomegranate gravy dressing

Dukkah roast chicken by Jamie Oliver Source: Paul Stuart

Serves 6

1 x 350g jar of small preserved lemons

1 fresh red chilli

1 bunch of rosemary (20g)

1 pomegranate

olive oil

1 x 1.5kg free-range whole chicken

1 tablespoon runny honey

3 tablespoons dukkah

red wine vinegar

140g wild rocket

ON THE DAY I like to time this so the chicken is coming out of the oven to rest just as my guests arrive. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Get a roasting tray that will fit the chicken fairly snugly. Halve, deseed and finely chop 4 preserved lemons and place in the tray. Roughly chop and add the chilli, strip in the rosemary, then halve the pomegranate and squeeze all the juice through your fingers into the tray. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then the chicken, season lightly and rub all that flavour over the bird, getting into all the nooks and crannies. Pour 150ml of water into the tray around the chicken and roast for 1 hour 20 minutes, or until golden and cooked through, basting halfway with the tray juices.

Remove, cover and leave to rest for 30 minutes in the tray.

TO SERVE Move the chicken to a serving platter, drizzle and brush with the honey, then scatter over the dukkah. For the dressing, skim off and discard a spoonful of fat from the tray, then place the tray over a medium heat on the hob, add 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar and simmer until thickened, scraping up all the sticky bits and loosening with splashes of water, if needed. Pour through a sieve into a little jug. Serve with the chicken and a bowl of rocket. Great with my Smashed aubergine and Roasted squash recipes,

which you’ll find in the book.

VEGGIE LOVE: Use 1 cauliflower (800g) instead of chicken for veggie guests – use just 2 preserved lemons in the marinade, then roast and finish it in exactly the same way as the chicken.

PRESERVE THOSE LEMONS: Preserved lemons don’t last that long once the jar’s open, so what I do is pour all their liquor into a blender, deseed and add the lemons, then blitz until smooth. Freeze in ice cube trays ready to jazz up stews, salads, couscous, rice, roasts and dressings.

Tender sticky aubergines – Star anise, chilli jam & sesame seeds

Tender sticky aubergines Source: Levon Biss

Serves 4

2 large aubergines (400g each)

olive oil

2 star anise

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons chilli jam

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons low-salt soy sauce

ON THE DAY Put a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat. Halve the aubergines lengthways, score into the flesh in a criss-cross pattern at 2cm intervals, then sprinkle with a little sea salt. Place skin side down in the pan with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil and 2 mugs of water (600ml). Add the star anise, sesame seeds, chilli jam, vinegar and soy, then cover and boil gently for 20 to 30 minutes, or until all the water has cooked away, the aubergine is soft through, and the chilli jam is getting sticky. Turn the heat off.

TO SERVE Reheat the aubergines for 5 minutes on a medium-high heat, adding extra splashes of water to create a sticky sauce, if needed. Transfer to a serving plate but don’t touch it straight away – the chilli jam means it’ll be very hot!

Chocolate orange crème brûlée – silky, indulgent & oh-so-good

Chocolate orange crème brûlée by Jamie Oliver Source: David Loftus

Serves 2 + 2 leftover puds

100ml double cream

300ml semi-skimmed milk

100g dark chocolate (70%)

4 large free-range eggs

80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

1 orange

seasonal berries, to serve

GET AHEAD Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely grated orange zest until pale and fluffy. Now, whisking constantly, gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until combined. Return to the pan and place over a low heat, then very gently bring to a simmer, whisking constantly for about 10 minutes, or until you have a custard-like consistency. Divide between four small heatproof cups or two sharing bowls, then cool, cover and leave to set in the fridge overnight.

TO SERVE Sprinkle a little sugar over two of the puds, then melt it under a hot grill or using a blowtorch. Serve with orange segments, berries or cherries. The two extra puds will keep for up to 5 days in the fridge, if you can wait that long!

Jamie Oliver is a world-renowned chef and author. Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together). Photography: Dukkah roast chicken © Paul Stuart; Chocolate orange crème brûlée © David Loftus; Tender sticky aubergines © Levon Biss.