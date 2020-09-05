Jamie Oliver shares two delightful recipes from his new book

So, schools are reopening around the country, autumn is here and that means the food on our plates will change again. The barbeques are being put back in the shed and the slow cookers and big pots are back out on the counter.



To date, here at Saturday Serving, our guest chefs and restauranteurs have shared some of their favourite summer recipes, to brighten up your dinner plates at home.

Today, top chef Jamie Oliver shares two delicious recipes from his new book, 7 Ways, to help keep you going through all the Autumnal changes.



Jamie’s Recipes

My kinda butter chicken

Fragrant spices, tomatoes, cashew butter & yoghurt

Source: Levon Biss

Serves 2

Total time: 40 minutes

2–3 fresh mixed-colour chillies

350g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic

6cm piece of ginger

1 tablespoon garam masala

4 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt

2 x 150g free-range skinless chicken breasts

Olive oil

2 tablespoons smooth cashew butter

Method

Halve and deseed the chillies. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat with the tomatoes and blacken all over, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, peel the garlic and ginger, and finely grate into a large bowl. Add most of the garam masala, a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon of yoghurt.

Deeply score the chicken breasts at 1cm intervals, then massage with the marinade. Once charred, remove the tomatoes and chillies to a board, returning the pan to a medium heat with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil and the chicken. Cook and char for10 minutes, turning halfway, while you pinch off and discard the tomato skins and roughly chop 1–2 of the chillies, to taste.

Remove the gnarly chicken from the pan and go in with the tomatoes, chopped chillies and cashew butter.

Pour in 250ml of boiling kettle water and stir to pick up the sticky bits.

Let it bubble vigorously for2 minutes and once it starts to thicken, return the chicken to the pan, turning in the sauce for a final 2 minutes, or until cooked through, then remove to a board.

Off the heat, season the sauce to perfection, then ripple through the remaining yoghurt. Slice the chicken and serve with the remaining chilli and garam masala.

Easiest broccoli quiche

Red pesto-layered filo, Cheddar & cottage cheese

Source: Levon Biss

Serves 6

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 head of broccoli (375g)

6 large free-range eggs

1 heaped teaspoon English mustard

300g cottage cheese

50g Cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons red pesto

270g filo pastry

Olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. For the filling, trim the tough end off the broccoli stalk. Coarsely grate the remaining stalk, then break the florets apart.

Lightly beat the eggs in a bowl, add the mustard, cottage cheese and grated broccoli stalk, grate in the Cheddar, add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and mix together. Loosen the pesto with 3 tablespoons of water.

Lay two sheets of pastry in an oiled loose-bottomed tart tin (25cm wide, 4cm deep), overlapping them in the middle.

Brush all over with some of the pesto mixture, then repeat the layers until you’ve used up all the pastry, brushing with pesto as you go.

Roll and scrunch the filo in at the sides, like in the picture. Pour in the filling, then poke in the broccoli florets.

Place on a baking tray and cook at the bottom of the oven for 50 minutes, or until golden and set. Let it rest for 10 minutes before tucking in.



Jamie Oliver is a world-renowned chef and author. 7 Ways by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2020 7 Ways). Photography: Levon Biss.