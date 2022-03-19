Time to get baking - sweet treat recipes from Eloise Head

WITH AN EXTRA long weekend for St Patrick’s Day this year, and hopefully the weather improving somewhat, it can be a nice time to get baking at home and enjoy the sweet taste of treats from your own oven.

Now that everyone is out and about again and seeing loved ones, why not visit friends and family with a delivery of desserts that you’ve made yourself? Here are three recipes from Eloise Head’s new book to help you along:

Recipes

Easy 3-Ingredient Pancakes



Source: Shutterstock/Vlada Tikhonova

These 3-ingredient pancakes are a staple in my household. They’re cheap and easy to make, plus you can dress them up and flavour them however you wish. Perfect for lazy weekend breakfasts, the whole family will love them.

FOR THE PANCAKE BATTER

10-40 minutes (depending on how many batches)

2 large eggs

250ml (1 cup) milk

300g (21/3 cups ) self-raising flour

METHOD

Put the eggs and milk into a medium bowl and mix together with a balloon whisk until fully combined. Add the flour and mix in until the batter is smooth.

Heat a large nonstick frying pan over a medium heat and spray with cooking oil or add a blob of butter. Pour about 60ml (¼ cup) of the batter into the pan and cook for 1–2 minutes until bubbles appear on the top.

You can cook them one at a time or in batches is you have a griddle of a larger frying pan. Using a large spatula, flip over and cook on the other side for 1–2 minutes until golden brown.

Repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 pancakes.

Serve each pancake immediately, with your favourite toppings (see below for suggestions).

Try these delicious topping combinations: butter and maple syrup, lemon and sugar, berries and yogurt, fresh fruit and whipped cream, or even chocolate hazelnut spread or speculoos spread (cookie butter).

Advertisement

Cookie Dough Brownies

Source: Eloise Head

When you can’t decide between cookies and brownies… These brownies are thick, fudgy and chocolatey, packed with big chunks of cookie dough and lots of chocolate chips. Both the brownie batter and cookie dough are super quick and easy to make, then you just throw them together. This is one of my most popular recipes and it’s one of my favourite tray bakes.

50 minutes + 2 hours chilling

FOR THE BROWNIE BATTER

170g (6oz) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

250g (11⁄4 cups) caster (superfine) sugar

2 large eggs

125g (4.5oz) dark chocolate

(at least 50% cocoa/cacao), melted and cooled

100g (3⁄4 cup) plain (all-purpose) flour

30g (6 tbsp) cocoa powder

1 tsp salt

80g (6 tbsp) milk or dark chocolate chips

FOR THE COOKIE DOUGH

70g (5 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened

90g (scant 1⁄2 cup) light brown sugar

1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

80g (scant 2⁄3 cup)

plain (all-purpose) flour

½ tsp baking powder

70g (1⁄3 cup) milk or dark chocolate chips + extra for the topping

Preheat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan)/375°F/Gas mark 5 and line a 20cm (8in) square baking tin with nonstick baking paper.

First, make the brownie batter. Put the melted butter and sugar into a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric hand mixer until completely combined. Add the eggs and continue to beat until the mixture is super thick, ﬂuffy and pale, and has at least doubled in volume. Mix in the melted dark chocolate until combined.

Sift in the ﬂour, cocoa powder and salt, then fold in with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed. Set aside while you make the cookie dough.

Put the softened butter and sugar into a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric hand mixer until light and ﬂuffy. Add the egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat until just combined. Fold in the ﬂour and baking powder with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until just a few streaks of ﬂour remain, then fold in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed.

Scoop the brownie batter into your prepared tin and smooth out evenly with the back of a spoon.

Scoop up about half a tablespoon of cookie dough and roll into a small ball with your hands, then repeat with the remaining dough. Arrange the balls randomly over the top of the brownie batter, leaving gaps in between. Sprinkle over the extra chocolate chips.

Bake for 30 minutes until the edges are cracked and the cookie dough is golden brown and no longer wobbles in the middle. Leave to cool completely in the tin.

Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight, if possible, for a firmer texture and a cleaner cut. Cut into 16 squares and enjoy!

Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Lemonies

Source: Eloise Head

Makes 16

These lemonies have all the gorgeous, zesty flavours of a lemon drizzle cake with a fudgy texture. They’re bursting with tangy lemon, with a fresh, sugary glaze on the top, which is definitely a must for me when it comes to anything lemon.

They are easy to make and bake, and ideal for a relaxed, sunny day. Enjoy them at an afternoon tea or picnic, or even pop them into lunch boxes. Everyone will love them, so you may want to think about hiding them if you want them to last!

45 minutes

FOR THE BATTER

215g (15 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened

180g (3/4 cup + 2 tbsp) granulated sugar

1 large egg + 1 egg yolk 60ml (1/4 cup) fresh lemon

juice (about 1½ lemons) 300g (2 cups + 5 tbsp)

plain (all-purpose) flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Grated zest of 1 lemon

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

FOR THE GLAZE

250g (2 cups) icing (powdered) sugar

5–6 tbsp lemon juice

01 Preheat the oven to 170°C (150°C fan)/340°F/Gas mark 3½ and line a 20cm (8in) square baking tin with nonstick baking paper.

02 Put the butter and sugar into a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric hand mixer until light and fluffy.

Add the egg, egg yolk and lemon juice and beat in until just combined. Sift in the flour, baking powder and salt, then fold in with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Fold in the lemon zest (the batter should resemble a thick cookie dough).

03 Spoon the batter into your prepared tin and smooth it out to the edges, then bake in the oven for 30–35 minutes until the top is crisp and light golden brown.

04 Meanwhile, make the glaze. In a small bowl, mix together the icing (powdered) sugar and lemon juice until runny and smooth.

05 Remove the lemonie from the oven and immediately pour over the glaze, then leave to cool completely in the tin. Cut into 16 squares and enjoy!

06 Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days

Source: Eloise Head

Baking it Easy by Eloise Head/Fitwaffle is out now.