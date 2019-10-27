How I Spend My Money: A 27-year-old compliance officer on €46,000 who keeps busy in his spare time

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that runs on Wednesdays and Sundays and looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

Last time, a HR manager living in Melbourne wrote how she balanced an active social life while trying to save to return home to Ireland. Today, a compliance officer and prop maker walks us through his week as he plans to travel the world.

I currently live in Dublin and work full-time in compliance. This basically means I ensure large multinational companies comply with the Central Bank of Ireland regulations.

I live with my partner in a rented two-bed apartment and I'm trying to save for a trip around the world. My plan is to travel from Ireland to Japan by train going through Mongolia and China. We're trying to save €7,000 for this or as much as possible every month so that we can head off in April.

In my spare time I'm a prop maker and I'm active in the Dublin Maker community, which is a place for people who make things to come together and make things and run events throughout the year. I have a pretty active social life, so often it’s tough to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Occupation: Compliance Officer

Age: 27

Location: Dublin

Salary:€46,000

Monthly pay (net): €2,880

Monthly expenses

Transport: €50 on buses, €150 on taxis

Rent: €600 (my partner pays the other half)

Household bills: €60

Phone bill: €45

Health insurance: Paid for by work

Groceries: €170

Subscriptions: Spotify €10, Netflix €8

Gym: Paid for by work

Monday

7:00am: I wake up and check my phone for about 10 minutes, then hop up and turn on my 3D printer. My partner doesn’t like me running it overnight - for fear of me burning the apartment down. I load a file onto the printer and keep an eye on it to make sure it’s working okay. I like starting my week with a project and regularly make props for films.

7:30am: I shower and then check that the printer is working ok. I walk about 10 minutes to the bus stop and wait patiently for two full Dublin Buses to drive past, eventually get one (€2.25).

8:30am: I arrive in the office and eat my breakfast of some fruit and a yoghurt. I'm attempting to be healthy at the moment but I'm unsure if I'm succeeding.

9:30am: The head of my department is in the office today so I have some meetings throughout the day.

12:30pm: I head out for some lunch and to pay the rent. There was a mix up in the bank so I had to manually lodge it this month. It’s for a two-bed apartment in town so it’s a steal for the price at €1,200 a month.

1:00pm: I grab lunch which is a side salad and a sandwich (€7.50).

6:00pm: When I finish work it's raining so I meet my partner and we get a taxi home (€15.50).

8:00pm: My partner pops on some dinner and afterwards I do the washing up. We relax for the rest of the evening and I check to make sure the printer is still working well.

10:30pm: I read for about 15 minutes before going to bed.

Today's total: €25.25 (not including the rent)

Tuesday

7:00am: I wake up and check the printer which appears to be damaged from when I removed an object last night. It will need to be replaced in the coming weeks and could set me back €30.

7:30am: I shower and I'm out the door. I manage to catch the second bus that passes me this morning (€2.25).

8:30am: I arrive in the office and check my emails before grabbing some fruit for breakfast - so far, so good on the healthy food.

12:30pm: My aunt texts me and suggests we grab some lunch so I grab some sushi and salad and meet her in the park. This comes to €13. We eat our lunches and go for a walk before I head back to work.

2:30pm: I order some supplies from Amazon for my prop making hobby. I sometimes sell my props so it can be a handy way to make extra income. The supplies come to €42.

6:00pm: After work I go to meet my mentee from university. I took on a mentee to learn some management skills and to give back. We go for three pints and I get a taxi home afterwards (€37).

10:30pm: I get home and my partner has left fajitas in the fridge for me. We watch some TV before heading to bed at 11:30pm.

Today's total: €94.25

Wednesday

6:40am: I have an early start today as I need to be in work early. My printer isn't looking great so I decide to leave any further work on it until the weekend.

7:15am: I shower and leave the house to catch the bus (€2.25). I'm not feeling great this morning after just three pints last night.

8:00am: I break my healthy eating plan and buy a breakfast sandwich in Spar for €3.50. Living my best life.

12:30pm: For lunch I grab a wrap from the shop (€4.50) and a free Diet Coke from the fridge in the office.

5:00pm: I leave the office and head down to the gym to attempt a short run on the treadmill. I have been meaning to exercise more regularly.

6:00pm: I get the bus home (€2.25) and start making dinner.

7:00pm: After dinner, I work on some of my props for a project and chill out for the evening.

10:15pm: I watch Netflix before going to sleep.

Today's total: €12.50

Thursday

7:00am: I wake up and shower before heading to catch the bus at 8:00am (€2.25).

9:00am: It's a typical morning, I check my emails before grabbing fruit for breakfast and starting work.

12:45pm: The head of the department takes everyone out for lunch and I have a pork belly BLT with fries.

5:00pm: After work, we all go for pints. The way rounds went, when it was my turn most people had left so I bought pints for the last man standing and myself (€12). I feel awkward about this so I make a mental note to get pints in early next time.

10:00pm: I hop into a taxi home which costs €15.

10:15pm: My partner ordered some Chinese food (€12) for when I got home and I tear into the food mercilessly.

11:30pm: I head to bed.

Today's total: €41.25

Friday

7:30am: I wake up and feel a little worse for wear this morning but I soldier on and shower and catch the bus (€2.25).

8:30am: For breakfast I grab a breakfast sandwich, a bottle of Coke and a Boost bar. Everyone’s cure is different. (€8)

12:35pm: My partner suggests we go for lunch together so we grab some Thai food. We both work pretty busy jobs and have a lot going on so it’s nice that we have some time together. I grab the bill - I get it sometimes and she gets it other times and it generally works out - and it comes to €18.

1:35pm: I buy my partner a jumper she was looking at for €27.

5:30pm: After work I meet with my partner again and we pick up some snacks for the weekend and some glue and a light bulb for a project I'm working on (€14.50).

6:00pm: We grab a taxi home for €15 as we're tired and want to get out of the rain.

8:00pm: We stick on some dinner and have a quiet evening in. A friend calls over and we talk about how we want to travel in the coming months.

11:00pm: We head to bed.

Today's total: €84.75

Saturday

8:00am: I get up and make some breakfast.

10:00am: My partner has yoga (I should go myself) and I get working on the bed of the 3D printer. I manage to get it running again so I'm delighted.

1:00pm: I take the bus to Liffey Valley shopping centre (€2.25) just to get out of the house for a while.

2:00pm: I pick up some supplies that were on offer in B&Q for €20.

2:15pm: I have some lunch (€4) and get the bus home (€2.25).

7:30pm: I spend the evening building and painting a prop. There is nothing I enjoy more than working with my hands.

9:00pm: I relax for the night with my partner and we watch some Peaky Blinders.

Today's total: €28.50

Sunday

9:00am: I have a bit of a lie-in and then spend the majority of the day making props.

1:00pm: I catch up with my partner over lunch.

4:00pm: My friend rings me and asks if I can print them a 3D prop. They send me €30 for the supplies and for my time. I will get to work on this next week.

9:00pm: My partner and I head to bed early and put on some TV. I'm not a big fan of TV but it’s a nice thing to spend time with my partner at the end of the day and just hang out before heading to bed.

Today's total: €0 (€30 earned for making the prop).

Weekly subtotal: €286:50 – €30= €256.50

***

What I learned: