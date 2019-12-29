How I Spend My Money: A 26-year-old data analyst on €55k commuting from Kildare to Dublin to save for a mortgage

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that runs on Wednesdays and Sundays and looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

I'm a 26-year-old data analyst living in Kildare and commuting to Dublin daily. My girlfriend and I share a house with two other people in order to keep the rent and bills down as we're currently saving for a house deposit. I don't know how couples can justify spending €1,500-plus a month on rent.

We both put €250 a month into a joint account which we use for groceries, date nights and general shared expenses.

In my spare time, I like going to horse racing meetings, going out with friends and playing soccer.

Occupation: Senior data analyst

Age: 26

Location: Kildare

Salary: €55,000

Monthly pay: €3,213

Monthly expenses

Transport: €80 for an annual tax saver train ticket

Rent: €320

Electricity: €21

Bins: €6

Broadband and Sky: €26

Phone bill: €20

Health insurance: €0 - I don’t have any

Groceries: €150

Subscriptions: €18 for Racing TV subscription

Car insurance: €65

Car loan: €237

Personal savings account: €250

Mortgage savings: €1,250

Petrol: €60

***

Monday

6:55am: The alarm goes off and I hit snooze.

7:20am: I finally crawl out of bed. I was at the races yesterday, so the head is a bit sore this morning. I quickly make Weetabix and some hot milk before walking to the train.

9:10am: I get into work. We have flexi-time in work so I usually start at 9:15am and finish at 5:15pm or so. It suits me much better with the way the trains run in the mornings and evenings!

10:30am: Coffee time. I will be drinking lots of this today! Work provides it for free which is handy. I head out for a quick vape. I used to spend around €60 a week on cigarettes so I switched to vaping a few months back. I only spend around €5 a week now as the euro shops sells vape refills for €1.50 which last me two days or so.

1:00pm: Since my girlfriend and I are saving for a house deposit I have started eating breakfast at home and bringing in a packed lunch to work. Beforehand, I was spending €50 to €60 a week on eating out.

3:00pm: I need coffee so I pop to the canteen to get some.

5:15pm: Finally, it’s home time so I call it a day and walk to get the train.

6:30pm: I arrive home and do some chores around the house before making dinner and lunch for tomorrow.

8:30pm: I head to soccer training and I’m really regretting the pints yesterday now!

10:30pm: It’s bed-time, thank God.

Today’s total: €0

Tuesday

6:50am: My alarm goes off but it’s 7:20am before I get up and get ready for work. I have my usual Weetabix and hot milk for breakfast and then head to get the train. I'm feeling a bit fresher this morning but fairly sore from training last night.

9:10am: I get into work and I have a cup of tea and a banana and yoghurt at my desk.

10:45am: I go out for my usual mid-morning vape and then get back to work.

1:15pm: It’s lunch time! I usually have lunch at my desk and head out for a stroll for some fresh air. I have some pasta that I made last night and a sneaky mince pie that a colleague brought in. You know it is the Christmas season when the mince pies and endless boxes of Roses start doing the rounds in the office!

6:00pm: I finish work a little late today and get the train home.

7:30pm: My girlfriend meets me off the train and we head to Aldi to pick up some shopping for the week. It comes to €51.30 which we split in half (€25.65). We have started making a shopping list and meal planning for the week to try save money.

8:30pm: We get home and make some brown bread and eggs and chill in front of the TV for the evening.

11:00pm: We head off to bed.

Today’s total: €25.65

Wednesday

8:45am: I wake up a little later today as I’m working from home. This is a relatively new thing in work, but it makes such a difference having one less day of commuting. I make porridge for breakfast and start work for 9:00am.

1:00pm: I nip down to the garda station to get a form signed and then head to the post office. I get two envelopes and a stamp for €3.40.

1:45pm: I get back home and make some soup and brown bread for lunch before getting back to work for the afternoon.

5:40pm: I was a little longer than an hour on my lunch, so I work late. After work, I go for a walk with my girlfriend. I pop into Paddy Power to throw €10 on a football match.

6:45pm: I rustle up an aubergine and potato curry for dinner and make enough for lunch tomorrow before watching Man United finally win a game.

11:00pm: I head off to bed.

Today total: €13.40

Thursday

7:20am: I get up for work and have Weetabix for breakfast and head out the door for the train.

9:10am: I get into work and have a cup of coffee and a banana that I brought in from home.

11:00pm: I have a quick break to grab some tea and head out for a quick vape.

1:00pm: For lunch, I have the potato and aubergine curry I made last night and then head out for a stroll. I grab a packet of Tayto from the vending machine on my way back into the office for €1.

5:15pm: I finish up work and head home. I have a few bits to get done before training this evening, so I work on the train on the way home.

6:30pm: I get home and have some brown bread and marmalade before working for another hour.

8:30pm: I head for training.

9:45pm: I arrive home and get ready for work tomorrow. I still have some leftover curry from last night, so I stick that into my lunchbox for tomorrow.

11:00pm: I head off to bed very excited at the thought of our Christmas work night out tomorrow.

Today's total: €1

Friday

7:20am: I get up and have some brown bread and a banana for breakfast.

9:10am: I get into work and make a quick cup of free tea.

10:20am: It’s FRYday so I head down to the canteen and have a fry and a latte. The canteen is subsidised, so it comes to €4.75 which isn’t too bad!

1:30pm: I have a late lunch today and have the curry I brought in from home.

5:00pm: I finish up work and head to Boojum to get a good feed before heading out for €8.65. I stop in the shop and get 20 Marlboro for the night for €11.80. I still haven’t been able to break the habit of smoking after a few drinks.

6:00pm: I head off to the first pub and we have a heap of pints.

5:00am: I eventually make it home full of sambuca and pints! The bank balance took a serious hit between pints and the taxi home which was €50 alone. I don’t usually go out in town because of the cost of getting home. I spend €199.50 in total on pints and a taxi. I make a mental note to stop buying rounds of shots.

Today's total: €224.70

Saturday

11:30am: I eventually wake from my slumber and I am a bit worse for wear this morning. I head over to the local shop and grab some food to help cure this hangover. I get a breakfast roll, sausage rolls, a bag of Doritos and a can of Coke for €8.10. I head home and spend the afternoon on the couch watching the racing.

4:30pm: I decide I need the cure, so I get showered and head out to watch the Manchester derby. I pop into the bookies on the way and throw €5 on a bet. I have four pints and I’m feeling much better. This come to €20.70. If I wasn’t saving, I would have no doubt ended up out for the evening. My girlfriend collects me, and we get pizza, sweets and wine on the way home. My share comes to €14.30.

8:00pm: We get home and tuck in to our goodies and settle down for the night.

11:30pm: I head to bed for a much-needed rest.

Today's total: €48.10

Sunday

11:00am: I sleep in this morning. It’s still well-needed after Friday evening. I do a few bits around the house and chill out for the day watching the racing and soccer.

5:00pm: I make dinner from the Happy Pear book and some lunches for the week.

7:00pm: I get ready for work tomorrow and watch some TV to relax before the week starts all over again.

Today’s total: €0

Weekly subtotal: €312.85

***

