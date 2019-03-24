This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish for: Irish is the first language of the constitution. Here's some legal terminology as Gaeilge

Bannaí means bail and is not to be confused with banaí which means a womaniser, writes Darach Ó Séaghdha.

By Darach Ó Séaghdha Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 8:30 AM
16 minutes ago 740 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4555969
Darach Ó Séaghdha

This the latest dispatch from our columnist Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir. Every week, Darach will be regaling (re-Gaeling?) us with insights on what the Irish language says about Ireland, our society, our past and our present. Enjoy.

IF YOU’VE EVER been summoned for jury duty, you may have been surprised by the list of professions who are entitled to an automatic exemption from this service – sea captains and nuns get a pass, but shift workers who could miss out on paid work must plead their case.

Although there is a screening process, there are no qualifications or minimum levels of knowledge of a field required to be a juror, such as fluency.

This became a point of contention in the case of Ó Maicín V Ireland.

In this case, which I discussed on a recent Motherfocloir episode, a first-language Irish speaker was charged with the assault of another first-language Irish speaker, the alleged assault had taken place in the Gaeltacht.

Ó Maicín’s request – that part of his right to a trial in Irish included an Irish-speaking jury – led him to the Supreme Court, where it was ultimately rejected on the grounds that a test of Irish-speaking competency would compromise the randomness of the jury.

Having said that Irish is the first language of the Republic of Ireland in accordance with Article 8 of the constitution. So it follows that there is plenty of legal terminology as Gaeilge to consider.

Glactar : 

There are a number of places in the constitution where things are recognised as having a certain status, and the Irish language text generally uses the word admhaigh for those entries.

However, in Article 8.2 when the recognition of English is referred to, glactar leis is used.

While the legal weight is the same, glactar (which is closer to ‘tolerate’) is generally regarded as a less enthusiastic level of acceptance than adhmaigh (which is closer to ‘proclaim’).

This is interpreted by some scholars as an act of bilingual shade-throwing.

An Chúírt Uachtarach: The Supreme Court.

The word uachtarach might look familiar to you from the title of the president; in both cases, the highest office is being referred to.

Cream is called uachtar because it sits above the rest of the milk.

On the opposite end of the scale is level – bunreacht literally means basic or foundation law.

Bannaí: Bail and is not to be confused with banaí which means a womaniser.

Amhras Réasúnach: 

The phrase ‘gan amhras’ means ‘without a doubt’.

Sometimes there is a doubt, though, and it can be enough to acquit someone- amhras réasúnach means reasonable doubt.

The classic movie 12 Angry Men hinges on this idea as one juror after another, questions the assumptions they have made. However, as this classic piece of spoilsport journalism argues, the defendant was almost certainly guilty.

Bumbáille:

Sounding misleadingly like the Irish for bumblebee (bumbóg), this is actually someone who serves writs/summonses for a living.

This job was once known in English as a bum-bailiff. Fumbally Lane in Dublin 8 was identified as Bumbailiff’s Lane in the 18th century.

Promhadh: The Irish word for probation can also mean a test or a proof.

Edwin Torres, the New York State Supreme Court judge (and author of the crime novel Carlito’s Way) once advised a defendant during sentencing that their parole officer had not been born yet.

Pianbhreith: This is a sentence (in the legal rather than grammatical sense) and, appropriately enough is a portmanteau of pian (pain) and breith (judgement).

In Brendan Brehan’s play The Hostage/An Giall, a character remarks: “I was court-martialed in my absence and sentenced to death in my absence, so I said they could shoot me in my absence”.

Darach’s book, ‘Craic Baby: Dispatches From A Rising Language’ is published by Head of Zeus and available in bookshops now.

He runs @theirishfor Twitter account and the @motherfocloir podcast.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darach Ó Séaghdha
@TheIrishFor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Taoiseach says he doesn't want to be associated with actions of Conor McGregor
    73,853  88
    2
    		Funeral takes place for Ruth Maguire who went missing during hen party last weekend
    55,323  16
    3
    		Donaldson says Ireland should join the Commonwealth, Coveney says it's not on the table
    51,011  121
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    141  0
    2
    		Irish-founded tech unicorn Intercom is bolstering its podcasting game plan
    117  0
    3
    		Ticketing startup Festy is working with a Korean internet giant on new blockchain services
    107  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    112,529  126
    2
    		The fall and rise of a former Ireland and Premier League teenage sensation
    65,952  5
    3
    		As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    52,528  89
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell was overcome with emotion when he spoke about his son on The Late Late Show
    24,488  0
    2
    		We asked you what moment made you realise you had entered adulthood, and here's what you said
    5,147  0
    3
    		Basic Stitch: I tried to recreate this €4 IKEA stool from my favourite DIYer
    4,264  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges
    Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    DUBLIN
    Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    The planned new Harcourt Street 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    Intimidation, harassment and saddled with drug debt: The problems facing the most isolated women of Dublin's inner city
    EU
    Plans to avoid a hard border in a no-deal scenario are 'very rough', says Varadkar
    Plans to avoid a hard border in a no-deal scenario are 'very rough', says Varadkar
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie