Opinion Banning the XL Bully won't protect the public in any real way

IN RECENT YEARS, the surge in popularity of the “XL Bully” breed has ignited controversy, fuelled by the alarming rise in attacks and fatalities in the UK.

This raises the question: was the most recent decision to ban this “demon dog” justified? However, it’s essential to acknowledge that this issue extends far beyond the breed itself and requires a multifaceted approach to address the real problems at hand.

History has shown that breed-specific bans, such as the one on pitbull-type dogs, have not effectively reduced dog bites, attacks, or fatalities in the UK. Yet, we witness a similar ban being enforced once again. So, why does the government in the UK believe this time it will work? This ban appears to be a knee-jerk reaction, driven by public pressure and emotions rather than evidence, advice from professionals, or relevant statistical research.

Here at home in Ireland, while no breed is “banned,” our restricted breed list has shown the same ineffectiveness in protecting the public from dog bites/attacks, and any dog professional will tell you there is no sense behind the random list of dogs put together by those not qualified to do so. There is also no correlation between breeds on this list and dog bites/risk to the public.

Irresponsible owners

Banning the XL Bully breed now will almost certainly result in another powerful breed gaining popularity, eventually causing the same issues. Which breed that might be is anyone’s guess, but it will perpetuate a cycle of breed bans, resembling a giant game of whack-a-mole.

We must acknowledge that the infamy of XL Bully dogs is not solely a result of their behaviour or breed traits but rather a socioeconomic problem.

These dogs have unfortunately become popular among certain groups of people seeking notoriety, leading to a distorted public perception. The root causes of this issue lie in education and responsible ownership, rather than the inherent nature of the dogs themselves.

Suppose we were to choose from a list of other formidable medium or large breed dogs with similar capabilities, facing the same rise in popularity among the same groups of people. In that case, we’d likely be having the same conversation, merely pointing fingers at a different breed. This pattern resembles what the media did with Dobermans, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Pitbulls, and other breeds villainised over the years.

The media picks a breed, points fingers, and the public readily buys into it. If it’s the “scary” breed in the headlines, they don’t have to acknowledge that man’s best friend sitting at their feet might possess similar, and often identical, capabilities for devastation.

It’s crucial to recognise that the majority of XL Bully owners are responsible individuals who understand their dogs’ capabilities and invest in proper training and management. Instead of targeting the breed, the focus should be on irresponsible dog owners who disregard the law.

Where to now?

So, what’s the solution? We need a comprehensive approach that includes strict regulation and registration of all dog owners and breeders, irrespective of the breed or type. This ensures accountability across the board and identifies problematic individuals.

Additionally, we must impose harsher penalties and enhance enforcement for those with out-of-control or untrained dogs. This includes not only XL Bullies but any dog that poses a threat due to inadequate training or behaviour. This should encompass any dog not under their owner’s effective control, including “Fluffy” harassing leashed dogs in your local park while their owner shouts, “He’s friendly.”

Education is paramount in addressing this public health crisis. From a young age, we need to educate people on how to interact with dogs, how dogs should behave around humans, and what safe interactions entail. This educational effort should extend to dog owners, law enforcement, welfare officers and dog wardens. Television advertisements, posters, school education programs, and community initiatives should be employed to raise awareness about responsible dog ownership and safety. Furthermore, a well-trained and numerous force of professional wardens should monitor public areas where people come into contact with dogs, ensuring safety and compliance.

Banning XL Bully dogs represents a shortsighted approach to a complex problem. To genuinely improve dog safety, we must address the root causes of irresponsible breeding and ownership, impose harsher penalties, implement strict regulations and invest in education and enforcement. Only through a holistic approach can we ensure a safer environment for both dogs and humans.

Paula Feaheny is a dog trainer and behaviour expert with over a decade of experience in the industry. She owns two dog daycare and training facilities in Galway and is also the owner of the online dog supplies shop modogo.com.