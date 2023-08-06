Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about reality TV?
The Love Island series finale aired on Monday.
4.2k
10
49 minutes ago

THE FINALE OF this year’s Love Island aired on Monday.

The series is arguably one of the most successful reality TV shows of the 2010s and 2020s. 

So, how much do you know about reality TV, successful or not?

Test yourself in our quiz below.

Who is the current host of Love Island?
Alamy Stock Photo
Fearne Cotton
Maya Jama

Laura Whitmore
Stacey Solomon
What is the name of the bartender at the Coda Restaurant from First Dates?
RTÉ
Mateo
Alexander

Ethan
Mark
Which clan went on Ireland's Fittest Family three consecutive years?
RTÉ
The Molloy family
The Guilfoyle family

The Egan family
The Davern family
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond shot to fame on which reality show?
Alamy Stock Photo
Big Brother
Gogglebox

The Great British Bake Off
Fear Factor
How many couples said ‘I do’ in season 4, the most recent season, of Love is Blind?
Alamy Stock Photo
1
2

3
4
Which Tallafornia star made an appearance on Big Brother in 2015?
RollingNews.ie
Cormac Branagan
Jay Abbey

Marc O'Neill
Nikita Murray
True or False? Love Island has won a BAFTA.
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
Previous presidential candidate and Dragon, Seán Gallagher, held which seat while in the Den?
Alamy Stock Photo
Seat number 1
Seat number 2

Seat number 4
Seat number 5
Which of these queens has not won a season of RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Alamy Stock Photo
Adore Delano
Sasha Velour

Jinkx Monsoon
Yvie Oddly
Gillian McKeith delivered an iconic reality show moment when she fainted on which reality tv show?
Alamy Stock Photo
You Are What You Eat
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Celebrity Masterchef
Strictly Come Dancing
Why is Rob the only Kardashian-Jenner child whose name doesn't begin with K?
Alamy Stock Photo
They didn't like any boy names starting with K
He's the only boy

He's named after his father
He's the least favourite
Vanderpump Rules is a spin-off of which other reality series?
Alamy Stock Photo
The Ultimatum
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset
Below Deck
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
You scored out of !

 

 

