Batches of White Mausu sauce recalled by HSE due to presence of pesticide

BATCHES OF WHITE Mausu sauce have been recalled by the HSE.

Sone 240g jars of the brand’s Cashew Crunch sauce are potentially unsafe due to the presence of ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds used in the product.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide, and is toxic to humans.

The implicated batches have best before dates of between 2 March 2021 and 3 March 2021.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recall on its website this afternoon.