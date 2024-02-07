University Hospital Limerick is having the worst day for overcrowding in any Irish hospital since 2006

A RECORD-BREAKING 150 patients are without a hospital bed in University Hospital Limerick today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This is the highest number of people waiting on trolleys in any hospital since the union began recording the number of patients on trolleys in 2006.

Mary Fogarty of the INMO said that patients in Limerick, “no matter their condition”, were being placed on trolleys “in all available spaces, on public corridors of the hospital, on ward corridors and in the Emergency Department”.

The hospital is “completely congested” with “no patient movement to access an in-patient bed”, said Fogarty, the INMO’s Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Midwest and Western regions.

She added that since the beginning of January over 2,573 patients have been admitted to UHL without a bed.

This is the second time in recent months that the hospital has broken the record for the number of people waiting on trolleys, after the INMO found 130 patients were without a bed last October.

Fogarty said: ““INMO members have repeatedly highlighted the conditions [in Limerick] as unacceptable and dangerous for patients. When overcrowding is out of control it is simply impossible to maintain patient safety and dignity.”

Over the recent bank holiday weekend, the HSE appealed to the public to think twice before attending “extremely busy” emergency departments.

University Hospital Limerick has been contacted for comment.

Nationally, 710 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to the INMO, with 504 patients waiting in emergency departments and 206 in wards.