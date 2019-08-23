This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Recruitment competition launched for Deputy Garda Commissioner

The government has asked the Policing Authority to nominate a person for appointment to the position.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 23 Aug 2019, 12:06 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
THE PUBLIC APPOINTMENTS Service has launched a recruitment competition for a deputy commissioner of An Garda Síochána.

The successful candidate will take up the role vacated by Dónall Ó Cualáin when he stepped in as interim garda commissioner following the resignation of Nóirín O’Sullivan.

The Policing Authority will, after a recruitment and selection process, nominate a person for appointment to the position. 

The job advertisement, published by the Public Appointments Service today, describes the role, with a salary of €166,648, as “extremely challenging”.

The ideal candidate will be highly qualified and experienced, according to the ad, “with the ability to quickly fain respect and confidence within the organisation and drive positive change”. 

The Policing Authority said there is a opportunity for a new deputy commissioner to contribute to the strategic development and transformation of the Irish police service.

Commissioner Drew Harris yesterday announced a major reform of the force, with a reduction in the number of garda regions and divisions. The shake-up will also see 1,500 more gardaí hired by 2021, including 800 to perform new roles within the force, as well as the recruitment of 1,265 garda staff.

The commissioner said he expects this plan will free up more uniformed members for frontline policing by reducing administrative structures, introducing community policing teams, offering a wider range of specialised services and enhancing the local investigation of serious crimes.

The Policing Authority said applications for the deputy commissioner role are welcomed from candidates of an appropriate calibre from a policing background. 

“In order to fulfil the role, the successful candidate will have held a senior rank at the level of at least Assistant Commissioner or equivalent, be an experienced police officer and have a proven track record of working at a strategic level, including the leadership of law enforcement officers and staff at senior leadership level.”

