Micheál Martin: 'Why you would attack the Department of Foreign Affairs is simply beyond me'

TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said it is “beyond him” why someone would “attack” the Department of Foreign Affairs after paint was thrown on the building over the weekend.

On Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched through Dublin city to call for an end to Israel’s war with Hamas amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

While some were gathered outside Iveagh House, where the Department is based, on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin red paint was splattered on the building.

A gardaí investigation has since been launched after the Department reported the incident.

Gardaí have described it as an incident of criminal damage.

Eimer McAuley / The Journal Red paint splattered on the facade of the DFA Eimer McAuley / The Journal / The Journal

Speaking to reporters today the Tánaiste said: “It’s with the greatest of regret we view that criminal act in many ways in terms of defacing Iveagh House. Particularly in the context of the extraordinary work diplomats have been putting in in respect of the entire Middle Eastern crisis.”

“I mean, our diplomats and the headquarters team on the consular side have worked flat out since this began, to get Irish civilians out of Gaza.”

The Tánaiste said he welcomed the fact that 51 Irish citizens and their dependents have gotten out of Gaza so far and that more work is being done with both the Israeli and Egyptian authorities to get the remaining Irish citizens out.

“Why you would attack the Department of Foreign Affairs is simply beyond me,” the Tánaiste said.

It is understood that no arrests have been made at this time in relation to the incident.