Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 November 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Sam Boal Protestors at Wednesday's pro-Palestine rally.
Gaza

'National Demonstration for Palestine' to be held in Dublin this afternoon

It follows a week of intense debate about whether the Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich should be expelled.
270
0
20 minutes ago

FOR THE SIXTH Saturday in a row, a demonstration will be held in Dublin in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign group will hold the march in protest of Israel’s treatment of Gazans and to call on the government to put tougher sanctions on the state.

The group and its supporters will meet at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square in Dublin at 1pm today before marching to Leinster House.

It follows a week of intense debate about whether the Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich should be expelled for her state’s role in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where so far more than 11,000 people have been killed including nearly 5,000 children.

Israel’s attacks were launched after 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in raids by Hamas on 7 October. A further 240 people were taken hostage. 

The Social Democrats motion was rejected by the Dáil, with TDs backing the government countermotion by a margin of 85 to 55. 

While the vote took place, a substantial crowd gathered outside with Palestinian flags, chanting“Israeli ambassador, out, out out”.

Speaking ahead of today’s protest, IPSC Chairperson Zoe Lawlor said she was “inspired” by the ”explosion in grassroots solidarity”.

“It seems like there’s been protests calling for an end to Israel’s genocidal attack on the people of Gaza in every town and city in Ireland.”

The march has been co-organised with other activist groups such as the Union of Students in Ireland, Trade Union Friends of Palestine and Gaza Action Ireland.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags