'National Demonstration for Palestine' to be held in Dublin this afternoon

FOR THE SIXTH Saturday in a row, a demonstration will be held in Dublin in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign group will hold the march in protest of Israel’s treatment of Gazans and to call on the government to put tougher sanctions on the state.

The group and its supporters will meet at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square in Dublin at 1pm today before marching to Leinster House.

It follows a week of intense debate about whether the Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich should be expelled for her state’s role in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where so far more than 11,000 people have been killed including nearly 5,000 children.

Israel’s attacks were launched after 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in raids by Hamas on 7 October. A further 240 people were taken hostage.

The Social Democrats motion was rejected by the Dáil, with TDs backing the government countermotion by a margin of 85 to 55.

While the vote took place, a substantial crowd gathered outside with Palestinian flags, chanting“Israeli ambassador, out, out out”.

Speaking ahead of today’s protest, IPSC Chairperson Zoe Lawlor said she was “inspired” by the ”explosion in grassroots solidarity”.

“It seems like there’s been protests calling for an end to Israel’s genocidal attack on the people of Gaza in every town and city in Ireland.”

The march has been co-organised with other activist groups such as the Union of Students in Ireland, Trade Union Friends of Palestine and Gaza Action Ireland.