Dublin: 9°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Redacted Lives: Listen to the third episode of our new documentary series here

In 1975, two children looked under a slab of concrete and saw what appeared to be bones. Decades later, their accidental discovery led to a mass grave being uncovered on the grounds of a former mother and baby home.

1 hour ago

Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.

Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.

Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.

Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

