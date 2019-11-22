Have you seen Reece? Appeal for 17-year-old boy missing since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Co Cavan.

Reece Murphy was last seen in the Ballyjamesduff area of the county on Wednesday.

He is described as being 6′ in height, of slim build with black hair.

When last seen, Reece was wearing:

Grey tracksuit bottoms

A bright blue hoodie

Black runners

Black stud earrings

Anyone with information that can assist in locating the teenager is asked to contact gardaí in Bailieboro on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.