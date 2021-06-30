Boy (12) missing from Drogheda since Monday

Reece Thornton

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday.

Reece Thornton is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen Reece was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.