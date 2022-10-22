33 Ukrainian refugees unable to be accommodated last night

UKRAINIAN REFUGEES WHO arrived in Ireland this week were unable to be accommodated by the state last night.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said that it was his understanding that 33 male Ukrainian refugees were “not able to be accommodated last night”.

“That’s a really disappointing place for us to be in, we don’t want to be in that space,” he said.

It comes after Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman was unable to confirm yesterday that refugees would not be forced to sleep on the streets due to the lack of accommodation. This statement came after the Citywest facility was closed to new arrivals on Thursday, due to a lack of capacity.

Speaking today, Minister Heydon said it was his understanding that the men in question had been processed at the Citywest facility. He said their contact details were taken and they were linked up non-Governmental organisations.

Heydon was unable to confirm where the men spent the night, though RTÉ News reports that some had slept at Dublin Airport.

Heydon said that as of Monday, Dublin Airport would have overnight facilities in place for people arriving, and that the government can’t guarantee new arrivals a bed.

“This is about us being honest and straight up with people as well who are outside the country at present thinking and deciding where to go,” he said.

We can’t guarantee everyone who comes here a bed right now because of the situation we are in.

Minister Heydon was echoing statements made yesterday by Minister O’Gorman, who said that the Government was currently “not in a position to guarantee everyone an offer of accommodation”.

“What we will do is prioritise vulnerable people, we’ll prioritise women and children in terms of the provision of accommodation and for those who we are not able to offer accommodation to we will work with NGOs to provide some services to them,” O’Gorman said.

“That’s why we’re speaking very clearly today and engaging with the Ukrainian embassy in terms of letting people know that there is a major constraint on capacity, particularly next week. It’s not that we have no accommodation available, but we don’t have enough accommodation available.”

With reporting from Tadhg McNally