Citywest closes to new arrivals after reaching capacity, refugees may need to overnight in airport

NEW ARRIVALS FROM Ukraine and other countries may have to sleep overnight in Dublin Airport as the Citywest facility has now reached capacity.

Arrivals to the Citywest Transit Hub have now been paused due to the “significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks”, according to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

In a statement this afternoon, the department states:

“In the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest awaiting accommodation, a decision has now been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub until numbers can reduce.”

Over 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection) are now being accommodated in Ireland, said the department.

Stay overnight at Dublin Airport

Those arriving at the airport may have to wait there if arriving overnight, where supports will be provided to them by an NGO, said the statement.

Citywest was designed as a reception centre for Ukrainians fleeing war, where arrivals into the country were bused to the complex for processing.

“Should capacity become available, entry to Citywest will be prioritised for families and those with vulnerabilities where this is possible.

“For those arriving into the country as IP applicants or claiming Temporary Protection, if accommodation is not immediately available for them, communications with them will continue and supports will be offered through NGOs where possible.

“All those who have alternative accommodation options are asked to avail of these, including pledged accommodation and to not attend Citywest presently,” said the statement.

In May, the Government signed off on leasing the Citywest Hotel in Dublin for two years to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The department said it is working urgently across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met to both IPs and those from Ukraine.

Government officials have also briefed the Ukrainian Embassy today on the developments.

Shortfall of 15,000 beds

Concerns have also been raised about the access to suitable accommodation in the coming weeks, stating that it is “severely constrained” currently.

Current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels.

The department said it has contracted approximately 25% of hotel beds in Ireland, alongside hostels, guest houses, pledged accommodation, sports stadiums, scout facilities, tented accommodation and modular units.