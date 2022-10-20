Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 20 October 2022
Advertisement

Citywest closes to new arrivals after reaching capacity, refugees may need to overnight in airport

A shortfall of 15,000 beds by December is forecast as the numbers arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels.

1 hour ago 5,995 Views 6 Comments

NEW ARRIVALS FROM Ukraine and other countries may have to sleep overnight in Dublin Airport as the Citywest facility has now reached capacity. 

Arrivals to the Citywest Transit Hub have now been paused due to the “significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks”, according to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. 

In a statement this afternoon, the department states:

“In the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest awaiting accommodation, a decision has now been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub until numbers can reduce.”

Over 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection) are now being accommodated in Ireland, said the department. 

Stay overnight at Dublin Airport 

Those arriving at the airport may have to wait there if arriving overnight, where supports will be provided to them by an NGO, said the statement.

Citywest was designed as a reception centre for Ukrainians fleeing war, where arrivals into the country were bused to the complex for processing.

“Should capacity become available, entry to Citywest will be prioritised for families and those with vulnerabilities where this is possible.

“For those arriving into the country as IP applicants or claiming Temporary Protection, if accommodation is not immediately available for them, communications with them will continue and supports will be offered through NGOs where possible.

“All those who have alternative accommodation options are asked to avail of these, including pledged accommodation and to not attend Citywest presently,” said the statement. 

In May, the Government signed off on leasing the Citywest Hotel in Dublin for two years to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Related Reads

08.06.22 Opinion: Preferential treatment of white European war victims is a lamentable reality
27.05.22 Overwhelming majority of Ukrainian arrivals to Ireland are women and children
17.05.22 Families in Ireland hosting Ukrainian refugees to get €400-a-month but they must opt-in

The department said it is working urgently across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met to both IPs and those from Ukraine.

Government officials have also briefed the Ukrainian Embassy today on the developments.

Shortfall of 15,000 beds 

Concerns have also been raised about the access to suitable accommodation in the coming weeks, stating that it is “severely constrained” currently.

Current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels.

The department said it has contracted approximately 25% of hotel beds in Ireland, alongside hostels, guest houses, pledged accommodation, sports stadiums, scout facilities, tented accommodation and modular units.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie