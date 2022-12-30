Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Will you regift any Christmas presents?
Or is there no such thing as an unwanted present in your life?
THE DUST IS starting to settle now from Christmas, and we’re now looking ahead to New Year’s.

But you might also be looking at some unwanted Christmas presents – graciously received, we’re sure, but not to your taste or needs.

Did those closest to you get it right this year, or is that second air fryer and gaudy shirt facing a life spent hidden in the back of a cupboard?

This morning we’re asking: Will you regift any Christmas presents?


Poll Results:

No (113)
Yes (101)
Will donate to charity (24)



