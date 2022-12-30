Poll: Will you regift any Christmas presents?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE DUST IS starting to settle now from Christmas, and we’re now looking ahead to New Year’s.
But you might also be looking at some unwanted Christmas presents – graciously received, we’re sure, but not to your taste or needs.
Did those closest to you get it right this year, or is that second air fryer and gaudy shirt facing a life spent hidden in the back of a cupboard?
This morning we’re asking: Will you regift any Christmas presents?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS