A nun walks past Veritas in Dublin on 24 August, 2018
Final Chapter

Religious publisher and retailer Veritas to close stores and wind down business operations

Veritas opened its first store on Lower Abbey Street in Dublin in 1928.
VERITAS IT SET to wind down its business operations and close its retail outlets.

It is Ireland’s leading religious publisher and retailer of religious goods, with eight shops across the island of Ireland.

Veritas was founded in 1899 to publish religious books, pamphlets and materials for the market in Ireland.

It opened its first store on Lower Abbey Street in Dublin in 1928, and this location today also serves as its head office.

Veritas employs around 80 people across its publishing, education and retail outlets.

pope-francis-related-items-are-displayed-for-sale-inside-the-veritas-religious-bookshop-in-dublin-ireland-friday-aug-24-2018-pope-francis-arrives-on-saturday-for-a-two-day-visit-to-ireland-ap Pope Francis related items for sale inside the Veritas store in Dublin ahead of a two-day Papal visit to Ireland in 2018 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference today said that Veritas has “served the publishing and catechetical needs of the Irish Episcopal Conference very well for many years”.

It added that the decision to begin the wind down and closure of its business operations, including its retail stores, “represents a great loss to the Church in Ireland”.

“We understand that Veritas has made this very difficult decision following a number of years of challenging trading conditions, but today’s announcement brings especially sad news for Veritas employees as well as the many customers and friends of Veritas,” added that statement.

Making a difference

