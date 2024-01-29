Advertisement
Rostellan

Gardaí working to 'establish the identity' of skeletal remains discovered in Co Cork

The area where the discovery was made is cordoned off for a forensic examination.
Updated 58 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 58 minutes ago

SKELETAL REMAINS WHICH are believed to be human have been discovered in Co Cork.

The remains were found today by a search dog at a location in Rostellan in east Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the location of the discovery and the area has been cordoned off for a forensic and technical examination.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations into establishing the identity of the deceased are ongoing”.

It’s understood that DNA and dental records will be used to identify the deceased. 

Meanwhile, it is believed that gardaí are investigating if the remains are that of Kieran Quilligan who disappeared from Cork city centre in September of last year. 

Gardai who were attempting to trace Mr Quilligan previously combed fields and the shoreline in Little Island, Co Cork.

Mr Quilligan (47) was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city on 1 September 2023, having left Cork Simon’s shelter on Anderson’s Quay at around 8.30 pm. 

-With additional reporting from Olivia Kelleher

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
