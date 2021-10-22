Some 'confusion and frustration' among employers over lack of clarity around office return plan

EMPLOYERS AND OFFICE workers will require clear guidance following the Government’s decision to delay a full return to workplaces, employment experts and trade unions say.

It was announced in August that from today, the advice for people to ‘work from home, where possible’ would be removed from the Government’s Work Safely Protocol, allowing for a more substantial return to offices.

But based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about the current public health situation, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced on Tuesday that the remote working guidance would remain in place.

Since late September, workers have been able to return to the workplaces for “specific business requirements” on a “phased and staggered basis”. This guidance will also remain in place.

The Government’s decision means that many employers will have to delay plans to return to the office, likely until “next spring”, Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste also said the Government would meet with trade unions and employers today to update the back-to-work guidance contained in the Work Safely Protocol.

A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation told The Journal that the document will be updated before the weekend. No major changes are expected, however.

Employers will likely still need to maintain the five main prevention and control measures Karen Killalea, partner and head of the employment team at law firm Maples and Calder, told The Journal.

“That’s the isolation of symptomatic people; face coverings; ventilation; maintaining social distancing, where appropriate; and covering coughs and sneezes and keeping hands clean,” she explained.

But what would be helpful would be clarity around the existing prevention and control measures and confirmation that all of those either remain in place or don’t remain in place or remain in place with some variations or recalibration.

Killalea said that very few employers and workers would have been banking on a full-scale return to the office starting today. Consequently, she said the Government’s change of plan is unlikely to have “a very dramatic impact in the short term”.

But having spoken to several employers, Killalea said the “specific business requirements” condition is the key element of the guidance that is “confusing and frustrating” some.

On Tuesday, Varadkar said, “Essentially, what we’re saying is that a staggered return to workplaces and the office is possible. So people can go back to the office for a specific business purpose — a meeting or training, for example, or inductions.”

Despite the Tánaiste’s examples — which were “helpful”, Killalea said — employers will want “clarification around what exactly is envisaged by ‘specific business purposes”.

Does that actually mean they need to continue with only ad hoc attendance at the office or is an employer within their rights to say, ‘Actually, I need this team back —not for a particular project or for a particular meeting or for a training schedule — I just need them back because I feel we need, after a year and a half of working from home, for everybody to be working together and collaborating.’

Amid a rise in Covid infections in recent weeks, trade unions and employer group IBEC welcomed the Government’s decision.

“Continuing with the staggered and phased return to the office is the right decision given current levels of transmission and hospitalisation, and the strain our healthcare workforce is under after 20 months of incessant demand on them,” said Patricia King, General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

“This seems the most sensible approach to adopt with rising numbers of Covid in the community,” a spokesperson for the Financial Services Union told The Journal.

However, the union said it is awaiting revisions to the Work Safely Protocol to provide more “clarity” on the return to workplaces.