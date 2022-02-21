Remote workers in rural areas can now book office or work space through new Government app

PEOPLE WORKING REMOTELY will be able book office or desk space in new local hubs through a new mobile app, the Government announced today.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced €5 million in funding, through the Connected Hubs 2022, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

The desk or work space can be booked from an app called Connected Hubs.

Humphreys said today that the number of remote working facilities on the Connected Hubs Network will exceed 200 this week. This represents over half of the 400 hubs pledged as part of the Government’s rural development policy.

Announcing the series of initiatives at the Mill Enterprise Centre in Drogheda, Louth, Humphreys said: “If Covid-19 has taught us one thing – it’s that the benefits of remote working are huge.

“Less time spent commuting. A lower carbon footprint. More time spent with family and friends. But above all – a better quality of life.

“Over the past two years, we have embarked on a mission never seen before. My Department has invested €100million in the development of remote working facilities in our towns and villages nationwide.”

As part of the plan, the Government has taken many old and derelict buildings and re-purposed them into modern facilities.

Former banks, cinemas, garda stations, convents and train stations have become local digital hubs.

Those wishing to book into hubs or to see how it works can click here.