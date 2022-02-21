#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 21 February 2022
Advertisement

Remote workers in rural areas can now book office or work space through new Government app

The desk or work space can be booked from an app called Connected Hubs.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 21 Feb 2022, 3:30 PM
22 minutes ago 1,984 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5689074
Image: Shutterstock/Vadym Pastukh
Image: Shutterstock/Vadym Pastukh

PEOPLE WORKING REMOTELY will be able book office or desk space in new local hubs through a new mobile app, the Government announced today. 

Minister Heather Humphreys announced €5 million in funding, through the Connected Hubs 2022, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

The desk or work space can be booked from an app called Connected Hubs. 

Humphreys said today that the number of remote working facilities on the Connected Hubs Network will exceed 200 this week. This represents over half of the 400 hubs pledged as part of the Government’s rural development policy.

Announcing the series of initiatives at the Mill Enterprise Centre in Drogheda, Louth, Humphreys said: “If Covid-19 has taught us one thing – it’s that the benefits of remote working are huge.

“Less time spent commuting. A lower carbon footprint. More time spent with family and friends. But above all – a better quality of life.

“Over the past two years, we have embarked on a mission never seen before. My Department has invested €100million in the development of remote working facilities in our towns and villages nationwide.”

As part of the plan, the Government has taken many old and derelict buildings and re-purposed them into modern facilities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Former banks, cinemas, garda stations, convents and train stations have become local digital hubs.

Those wishing to book into hubs or to see how it works can click here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie