Gardaí renew appeals for witnesses after fatal crash in Kerry yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED renewed appeals for witnesses after a fatal two-car collision in Dunrine, Co Kerry yesterday.

At approximately 4:15 yesterday, both Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to a collision on the N22 at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross.

A woman, aged in her 80′s, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry shortly after the collision.

The driver and another passenger of the car, as well as the driver of the other car were also taken to University Hospital Kerry to have their injuries treated.

Currently, one driver has been released.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and for road users who may have camera footage and were around the N22 Killarney – Tralee road, to make that footage available to the Gardaí.

In particular, Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have seen unusual driving behaviour on approach to Lawlor’s Cross from the Killarney direction between 4pm and 4:20pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Killarney Town Garda Station on 0646671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.